bp manufactures and markets lubricants through the Castrol brand, technology and relationships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success. At Castrol, we promote a broad, diverse, and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities.



Castrol is looking for a dynamic and strategic B2B Sales Manager to lead business development and implementation of account(s) strategy and offer development as defined by Castrol’s B2B strategy, managing relationships with national and international OEMs across South America.



In collaboration with strategic B2B partners, this role plays a vital part in strengthening Castrol’s market reputation and competitive edge. It goes beyond managing current offerings, expanding our value proposition with distinctive elements such as HSSE excellence, global capabilities, innovative product and service solutions, and strategies for customer acquisition and retention. As a key contributor to global networks, will also help shape and execute global strategies, including the development, presentation, and alignment of business plans with local and senior leadership. The ultimate goal: to drive sustainable, profitable growth across assigned accounts.



Key accountabilities



• Lead business development, including service fill agreements, and enhance the business partnership with the defined B2B customers. Securing tactical business opportunities as appropriate and in line with regional strategy.

• Implement the Business Strategy for the defined OEM’s, aligned with the Regional/Global B2B strategies. Being responsible for the first fill and after-sales businesses, managing price, portfolio, innovations, costs and profitability of each operation.

• Deliver key financial objectives: growth, profitability and service level agreed with the B2B customers, leading and handling the relationship with Cars, Motorcycles, Trucks Manufacturers.

• Develop and manage key relationships with B2B customers and relevant OEM(s) accounts developing a broad contact map. And strong links in aftermarket sales teams both internal and external.

• Act as a member of global networks involving the defined strategic B2B accounts, in order to take advantage of any global agreement.

• Deliver annual plan for key account(s) by achieving targets set for each account and total portfolio. Where required, ensure appropriate linkage to strategic / global account partners and other entity businesses.

• Monitor Competitor activity in marketplace account and recommend actions required to growth or defend business.



What We’re Looking For:



• Bachelor’s degree is required; an MBA or equivalent is a strong advantage.

• 10 to 15 years of experience in B2B sales, with a strong track record of driving growth and building strategic partnerships.

• Demonstrated expertise in business development and key account management, including experience with product development projects, first fill, and aftermarket sales.

• Solid experience managing customer relationships and distribution channels delivering value and results.

• Skilled in leading complex projects across multiple functions and organizational layers.

• Hands-on experience in implementing, performing and managing marketing programs and commercial offers.

• Proficiency in English is crucial for success in this global role.



At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and to perform crucial job functions.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



