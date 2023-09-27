B2B Sales Representative_Kanto

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

オート事業本部 法人営業部は、主にディーラー各社へのプレミアムオイルの販売による収益向上を目指しております。既存顧客との良好な関係を構築し、同時に新規開拓も積極的に行っていただきます。各エリアの支店長にレポートし、セールスプラン達成に向けて、マーケティング、CSU(Customer Support Unit) およびその他部門と連携を図りながら、業務を遂行いただきます。 新規開拓営業もございますが、基本的にはルート営業となります（新規営業とは飛び込み営業ではなく、既存取引企業からの紹介等による訪問となります)。

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

オート事業本部 法人営業部は、主にディーラー各社へのプレミアムオイルの販売による収益向上を目指しております。既存顧客との良好な関係を構築し、同時に新規開拓も積極的に行っていただきます。各エリアの支店長にレポートし、セールスプラン達成に向けて、マーケティング、CSU(Customer Support Unit) およびその他部門と連携を図りながら、業務を遂行いただきます。新規開拓営業もございますが、基本的にはルート営業となります（新規営業とは飛び込み営業ではなく、既存取引企業からの紹介等による訪問となります)。



Job Description:

【業務内容】

・HSSE（衛生・安全・セキュリティ・環境の略語）の遵守（特に安全運転）

・年間販売計画の立案、担当エリアの年間目標売り上げの達成

・新規顧客の開拓を行い、販売拡大を目指す

・担当顧客との良好な関係を維持し、販売拡大

・ディーラー各社に対し、プレミアムオイルでのサービス部門の収益向上を提案

・マーケティングチームと協力しながら、新たな製品やサービスの提案

・社内規程および BPコンプライアンス基準の遵守

・顧客：ディーラー本部・店舗、各地域の部品販社の支社が対象となります。

【必須条件】

・法人営業経験（消費財/B2B法人営業含めた営業経験者）最低3年以上

・戦略的思考（斬新的なアイディアでの顧客開拓等）

・人に好かれる力、人前で話す力

・高いコミュニケーションおよび交渉能力

・社内外とのネットワーキング構築力

・普通自動車免許

・日本語ネイティブレベル

※このポジションでは英語は必須ではありません。但し弊社は外資です。社内でのキャリアステップアップとして、英語は必ず武器になります。

※ご応募時には、日本語履歴書・職務経歴書のご提出をお願いいたします。



Travel Requirement

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is a rotational position (across locations)



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Japanese Language, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.