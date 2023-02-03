B2B Sales Support Coordinator

Job summary

We are now looking for B2B Sales Coordinator role to be based in Istanbul, Turkey.



The role will be reporting to B2B Manager and will be responsible for assisting with different aspects of the Sales activities such as commercial offer evaluation, overdue monitoring and executing thorough sales and profitability analysis on the B2B portfolio on a periodic basis. You will also work closely with B2B Sales team, provide support to them on their day-to-day activities and coordinate B2B related tasks with different departments such as Supply, Pricing, Marketing and Performance Management.



This is a temporary role, and we are hiring for a 12 months' period.

About the role



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:



• Create and distribute daily performance report for key B2B metrics such as volume, profitability and accounts receivable

• Organize weekly action checks and monthly meetings with Territory Managers to ensure progress towards B2B plan as well as compare KPIs vs. plan, identify deviations and suggest actions

• Work closely with Planning and Performance team to validate B2B profitability report on a monthly basis.

• Analyze the report to identify major changes in B2B Profit and Loss and monitor profitability trends by customer.

• Ensure creation, systematic application and continuous improvement of existing B2B related processes and procedures and provide timely and quality input for Midstream strategy & agenda

• Continuously monitor the accuracy of B2B cost and margin assumptions in pricing tool and ensure all deviations from the standard assumptions are captured and reflected accordingly



About you



You will hold a University degree and will need to have:



• 2 years’ experience in similar roles such as sales support or business development

• Analytical and strategic mind, with proven ability to seek innovative ways of addressing problems

• Solid numeric skills, data mining and processing as well as high level of financial understanding

• Good level of interpersonal skills as well as strong time management skills

• Fluency in Turkish and English



