The B2B Senior Pricing Analyst is responsible for the operational and tactical development and implementation of the current pricing tactics per region within North-West-Europe for fuels, heating oil and low carbon offers for all B2B sales channels and defined European geographies
Entity:Customers & Products
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
The B2B Senior Pricing Analyst is responsible for the operational and tactical development and implementation of the current pricing tactics per region within North-West-Europe for fuels, heating oil and low carbon offers for all B2B sales channels and defined European geographies
Job Summary:
Job Description:
B2B Sr. Pricing Analyst Europe (m/f/d) Full-time
How you can help shape the future:
Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented
Your qualification profile - profound and passionate
Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.