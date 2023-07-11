This role is not eligible for relocation

The B2B Senior Pricing Analyst is responsible for the operational and tactical development and implementation of the current pricing tactics per region within North-West-Europe for fuels, heating oil and low carbon offers for all B2B sales channels and defined European geographies

Customers & Products



Supply & Trading Group



B2B Sr. Pricing Analyst Europe (m/f/d) Full-time

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



How you can help shape the future:

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Independent cost built up calculation for all regions and products

Implementation of the dynamic pricing process

Collection and evaluation of market information from Sales & Supply to compare the international market development with the regional competitive situation and to control sales accordingly

Independent decision on price adjustments depending on the respective regional supply position for each product as part of day-to-day business

Assess requests for additional quantities during the month and approve them after consultation with the COT Manager

Independent development of new control, hedging and pricing processes to optimize integrated value creation

Head of pricing with sales

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Business studies and at least 5 years of relevant pricing and/or sales experience, preferably in the energy sector

Good knowledge of pricing, supply and risk management

Pronounced IT user knowledge

German native speaker

Good English knowledge

Demonstrates a clear understanding of the business context of the company and business unit and acts accordingly

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Skills:

