B2B Sr. Pricing Analyst (hybrid)(m/f/d)

Der B2B Senior Pricing Analyst ist verantwortlich für die operative und taktische Erarbeitung und Umsetzung der aktuellen Pricing Taktik innerhalb von Nordwest-Europa für Kraftstoffe, Heizöl sowie pricing-seitig mitwirkend in der Gestaltung des Low Carbon Offer.

Customers & Products



Supply & Trading Group



Wer wir sind:

Bei bp haben wir nur eins im Kopf: die Energie von morgen.

Wir wollen Energie neu denken, damit wir bis spätestens 2050 die Netto Null erreichen. Wir setzen dabei auf die Kompetenz und Leidenschaft unserer rund 66.000 Mitarbeiter:innen weltweit, davon ca. 4.000 in Deutschland. Sie sichern jeden Tag mit den Produkten und Dienstleistungen unserer Marken bp, Aral und Castrol die Energie und Mobilität für Millionen Menschen – heute und in Zukunft.

Wie Sie die Zukunft mitgestalten können:

Ihr neues Aufgabenumfeld – sicher, anspruchsvoll und zukunftsorientiert:

Selbständige cost built up Kalkulation für alle Regionen und Produkte auf täglicher Basis

Eigenständige Entscheidung über Preisanpassungen in Abhängigkeit von der jeweiligen regionalen Supply-Position je Produkt im Rahmen des Tagesgeschäfts

Eigenständige Konzeption & Entwicklung von Analysen und Auswertungen zur Pricing Performance

Direkte tägliche Kommunikation & Überzeugungsarbeit aufgrund von Sachargumenten mit verschiedenen Stakeholdern

Aufbau und Pflege von Netzwerken sowie Wettbewerbsbeobachtung

Internes Konfliktmanagement in schwierigen Marktphasen

Leitung der Preisrunden mit Vertrieb

Ihr Qualifikationsprofil – fundiert und aus Leidenschaft

Betriebswirtschaftliches Studium und mindestens 5-jährige relevante Pricing und/oder Vertriebserfahrung bevorzugt im Energiebereich

Gute Kenntnisse innerhalb von Pricing, Supply und Risk Management

Ausgeprägte IT Anwenderkenntnisse

Sehr gute Deutsch- und gute Englischkenntnisse

Durchsetzungsstärke, analytisches Denken, Selbstständigkeit

Work-Life Balance und was sonst noch für uns spricht:

Flexibles, hybrides und familienfreundliches Arbeiten u.a. Job Sharing und Teilzeitarbeit, Gesundheitsprogramme sowie mindestens 30 Tage Urlaub

Sehr gute Grundvergütung plus Bonuszahlung, Teilnahme am Aktienprogramm, Elternzuschuss per Einmalzahlung, Sonderboni für besondere Leistungen, attraktive betriebliche Altersvorsorge, regelmäßige Gehaltszyklen, Gruppenunfallversicherung, Umzugsbeihilfe in besonderen Fällen, JobRad, subventionierte Mahlzeiten, u.v.m.

Karriere- und Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten sowie umfangreiche interne und externe bezuschusste Weiterbildungsangebote

Strukturierte Onboarding-Programme und Buddy-Unterstützung

Matching Fund; bp verdoppelt die von Mitarbeitenden privat getätigten Spenden an gemeinnützige Organisationen und honoriert ehrenamtlichen Zeiteinsatz

Mitarbeitende können ihren persönlichen CO2-Fußabdruck kompensieren, bp verdoppelt diesen Betrag

Wir engagieren uns für Gleichstellung, Diversität sowie die Vereinbarkeit von Beruf und Familie. Menschen mit einer Schwerbehinderung werden bei entsprechender Eignung vorrangig eingestellt.





