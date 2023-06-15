Site traffic information and cookies

  B2B Sr. Pricing Analyst (hybrid)(m/f/d)

B2B Sr. Pricing Analyst (hybrid)(m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - Bochum
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ065317
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Der B2B Senior Pricing Analyst ist verantwortlich für die operative und taktische Erarbeitung und Umsetzung der aktuellen Pricing Taktik innerhalb von Nordwest-Europa für Kraftstoffe, Heizöl sowie pricing-seitig mitwirkend in der Gestaltung des Low Carbon Offer.

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group


Job Summary:

Der B2B Senior Pricing Analyst ist verantwortlich für die operative und taktische Erarbeitung und Umsetzung der aktuellen Pricing Taktik innerhalb von Nordwest-Europa für Kraftstoffe, Heizöl sowie pricing-seitig mitwirkend in der Gestaltung des Low Carbon Offer.


Job Description:

Wer wir sind:

Bei bp haben wir nur eins im Kopf: die Energie von morgen.

Wir wollen Energie neu denken, damit wir bis spätestens 2050 die Netto Null erreichen. Wir setzen dabei auf die Kompetenz und Leidenschaft unserer rund 66.000 Mitarbeiter:innen weltweit, davon ca. 4.000 in Deutschland. Sie sichern jeden Tag mit den Produkten und Dienstleistungen unserer Marken bp, Aral und Castrol die Energie und Mobilität für Millionen Menschen – heute und in Zukunft. 

Wie Sie die Zukunft mitgestalten können:

Ihr neues Aufgabenumfeld – sicher, anspruchsvoll und zukunftsorientiert:

  • Selbständige cost built up Kalkulation für alle Regionen und Produkte auf täglicher Basis
  • Eigenständige Entscheidung über Preisanpassungen in Abhängigkeit von der jeweiligen regionalen Supply-Position je Produkt im Rahmen des Tagesgeschäfts
  • Eigenständige Konzeption & Entwicklung von Analysen und Auswertungen zur Pricing Performance
  • Direkte tägliche Kommunikation & Überzeugungsarbeit aufgrund von Sachargumenten mit verschiedenen Stakeholdern
  • Aufbau und Pflege von Netzwerken sowie Wettbewerbsbeobachtung
  • Internes Konfliktmanagement in schwierigen Marktphasen
  • Leitung der Preisrunden mit Vertrieb

Ihr Qualifikationsprofil – fundiert und aus Leidenschaft

  • Betriebswirtschaftliches Studium und mindestens 5-jährige relevante Pricing und/oder Vertriebserfahrung bevorzugt im Energiebereich
  • Gute Kenntnisse innerhalb von Pricing, Supply und Risk Management
  • Ausgeprägte IT Anwenderkenntnisse
  • Sehr gute Deutsch- und gute Englischkenntnisse
  • Durchsetzungsstärke, analytisches Denken, Selbstständigkeit

Work-Life Balance und was sonst noch für uns spricht:

  • Flexibles, hybrides und familienfreundliches Arbeiten u.a. Job Sharing und Teilzeitarbeit, Gesundheitsprogramme sowie mindestens 30 Tage Urlaub
  • Sehr gute Grundvergütung plus Bonuszahlung, Teilnahme am Aktienprogramm, Elternzuschuss per Einmalzahlung, Sonderboni für besondere Leistungen, attraktive betriebliche Altersvorsorge, regelmäßige Gehaltszyklen, Gruppenunfallversicherung, Umzugsbeihilfe in besonderen Fällen, JobRad, subventionierte Mahlzeiten, u.v.m.
  • Karriere- und Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten sowie umfangreiche interne und externe bezuschusste Weiterbildungsangebote
  • Strukturierte Onboarding-Programme und Buddy-Unterstützung  
  • Matching Fund; bp verdoppelt die von Mitarbeitenden privat getätigten Spenden an gemeinnützige Organisationen und honoriert ehrenamtlichen Zeiteinsatz
  • Mitarbeitende können ihren persönlichen CO2-Fußabdruck kompensieren, bp verdoppelt diesen Betrag

Wir engagieren uns für Gleichstellung, Diversität sowie die Vereinbarkeit von Beruf und Familie. Menschen mit einer Schwerbehinderung werden bei entsprechender Eignung vorrangig eingestellt.
 


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

