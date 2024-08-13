B2C Sales Representative_Kanto

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

オートバックス、イエローハットをはじめ、全国主要のカーショップおよびホームセンター、またディーラーに対して営業活動を行っていただきます。

セールスは担当エリアの目標数値を達成することが求められ、各エリアの支店長へレポートを行います。セールスプラン達成に向けて、マーケティング、CSU（Customer Support Unit）およびその他部門と連携を図りながら、業務を遂行いただきます。

新規開拓営業もございますが、基本的にはルート営業となります。

・HSSE（衛生・安全・セキュリティ・環境の略語）の遵守（特に安全運転）

・年間販売計画の立案、担当エリアの年間目標売り上げの達成

・カーショップ、ホームセンターとのリレーションの構築を通じたインストアシェアの拡大

・マーケティングチームと協力しながら、新たな製品やサービスの提案

・社内規程および BPコンプライアンス基準の遵守

・エリア：管轄エリアは、関東地区・中部地区の一部（静岡、山梨、長野、新潟）です。（担当エリアは住居やエリアの戦略などにより決定されます。）

・顧客：カーショップ（FC本部・店舗）、ホームセンターやディスカウントストア(本部・店舗)、代理店が対象となります。



