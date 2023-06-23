BD Analyst - Infrastructure

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The Business Development Analyst will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and CCUS. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, structuring, deepening or identifying the hopper, project scope development, identifying customers, leading on negotiations and not just supporting it, integrating and optimizing across the value chain, benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, governance, supporting negotiations (where appropriate),all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses. The Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Infrastructure team includes looking strategically across the US at growth opportunities and working with other teams to develop the best operating models for various infrastructure elements such as Pipelines (CO2, Hydrogen, Ammonia or similar), Storage (carbon, hydrogen and other commodities), Water sourcing evaluation, and Ports & Terminals to name a few.

The role requires a strong combination of strategic thinking, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties. The Hydrogen BD Analyst will play a critical role in supporting the BD Lead in structuring opportunities through hydrogen value chain.

This role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all of bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen, and CCS. This role will form part of the US Hydrogen team and will work closely with the business development and origination teams located in regional hubs across the US.

The following skills and characteristics are helpful to have in this role:

Analyze data from key business drivers, synthesize raw data into insights, recommendations and reports.

Provide analytical support for deal analysis and assist with preparation for negotiations with external partners

Support due diligence on potential opportunities through liaising with internal and external stakeholders

Provide advice to the squad on deal structure, opportunities and risks

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively

Support other ad-hoc projects to further drive the squad’s development objectives

Strong commercial bias gained from successful development of material deals or projects

Required Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline or equivalent experience.

Track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities

Experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role(s)

Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders

Understanding of commercial contract structures

Understanding of Agile ways of working desirable.

Technical experience in the infrastructure elements mentioned above will be desirable (not required)



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

