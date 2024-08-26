BE&A VMO Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

The VMO is a centralized contractor acquisition and management team, partnering with business entities to enable cost savings through a streamlined vendor strategy. It offers end-to-end 3rd party lifecycle support, introducing transparency and consistency for all non-employee labour spend. Additionally, the VMO’s management of vendor portfolios and internal resource utilization empowers hiring managers and workstream leads to focus on strategic work rather than resource management !

Key Accountabilities :

Lead the VMO team: Handling at least 5 direct reports and their underlying teams. The managers and respective teams are aligned to the Group entity structure, and as such will support specific entity scope (demand management, vendor relationships, and end-to-end third-party lifecycle support). Within this the role requires the management of the team budgets and operating plan, commensurate with the increased demand on the VMO as it scales

Lifecycle management: This role will ensure management of 3rd party worker Triage and Demand management, On/Off Boarding, End-to-End lifecycle tracking, Fulfillment Channels and reporting and analytics. Additionally the VMO’s responsibility for end-to-end Contingent Worker / Scope of Work (SOW) management requires close coordination and collaboration with vendors, procurement / sourcing teams, hiring managers, and workstream leads to facilitate demand closure and subsequent lifecycle management.

Partner Alignment and Partnership and Executive Reporting and Communication: Engaging with senior leadership to align vendor strategies, cost targets and priorities. Also, establishing appropriate governance and providing regular updates, analytics and performance reporting to senior leaders (typically VP and above).

Multi-functional Coordination: Ensuring partnership between Procurement, Finance, Technology, Legal etc to support agreed actions on vendor management strategies. The role will also maintain close partnerships with Procurement and Technology partners to ensure awareness and support of evolving Procurement solutions and platforms, including SAP Ariba, SAP ERP, SAP S/4 HANA, Fieldglass, Saviynt and Local P2P systems.

Cost Efficiency Initiatives : Working with partners to identify and implement opportunities for cost savings through vendor negotiations and optimizing third-party costs (eg: rate cards, vendor margins, worker locations, vendor rationalization etc). This will require management of multiple concurrent projects, supporting the efficiency projects targeting up to $500m in savings across 3rd party spend, in support of bp’s 2026 $2bn cost challenge

: Acting as a senior point of contact for resolving sophisticated issues or disputes between vendors and internal partners. Training and Best Practices Dissemination: Leading efforts to educate internal teams on vendor management standard methodologies, policies, and procedures, encouraging a culture of effective vendor relationship management across the organization.

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 10 years of experience in business/digital transformation, business analysis, or operations support, with a focus on Source to Pay processes and vendor management.

Extensive experience in driving groundbreaking change across multi-disciplined, global teams.

Strong expertise in project management, SAP Procurement technology, and procurement domain knowledge.

Demonstrable ability to engage and influence internal and external partners at all interpersonal levels within large multinational corporations.

Deep understanding and hands-on experience with Agile methodology.

Proven leadership in working independently while optimally coordinating with multiple partners.

Extensive experience in project coordination and administration activities, with outstanding problem-solving skills, communication, and interpersonal abilities.

Advanced proficiency in data analytics, with the ability to analyze, interpret, and present data to support strategic decision-making.

Demonstrable experience in leading and mentoring teams to achieve interpersonal goals.



