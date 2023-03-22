BESS Solution Development Manager

Job summary



We are delighted to present this opportunity to be Battery Energy Storage Systems Manager, sitting under bp’s Solutions Development team, within the Advanced Energy Solutions. The role holder will lead to develop, implement, and deliver the innovation solutions in the space of battery storage technologies. This opportunity will require the candidate to be in charge of the enitre development process to meet bp’s engine businesses growth in close collaboration with multiple interfaces, such as business partners, I&E digital experts and other relevant teams.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and innovation agenda in the spheres of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities, places the right technology bets, and leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.





The Battery Energy Storage Systems Manager is an active leadership role within the Solution Development team and is wholly responsible for driving, exploring, and implementing the energy storage system solutions through innovation pilots, proof of concepts, pre-scale commercialisation and business development activities. The successful candidate demonstrates the strong ownership of the projects to ensure the successful delivery and to define the use case in various BESS application scenarios. The role requires the candidate to be a good collaborator with the engagement of multiple functions and business partners across the group.

Accountabilities will include:

Responsible for the entire solution development process from opportunity evaluation to deliver innovative and commercially viable use cases.

Project manage a range of BESS solutions through a collaborative approach within the business entities, the relevant teams, and outsides parties.

Elaborate and challenge the timescales, technologies, and project costs (if applicable) to make sure a lean but workable solution is developed with an appropriate and acceptable risk profile.

Drive the development of solutions wherever possible to support the long-term strategic plans of bp’s business and I&E growth.

Develop standardized specifications against developed and demonstrated BESS centric use cases, working closely with procurement teams to drive cost efficiencies through the procurement process.

Many 3rd party partner and OEM relationships in the context of partnerships which enable solution development and demonstration.

Support the potential market commercialization of the proven solutions with Solution Deployment team.

Collaborate with the relevant teams to conduct market research and analysis.

Comply with internal code of conduct and company values.

What do we want to see from you!

Masters’ degree level in business management, economics or engineering.

Proven experience in delivering the successful projects and innovative solutions in the space of battery energy storage system.

Sound knowledge of technical and economic evaluation of the innovation technologies.

Good communicator and coordinator with the cross-functional teams.

Solid project management experience, organize and prioritize the workstreams and lead the risks to achieve the maximum value for bp’s benefits.

Resilient, result-oriented, and strategic-thinking to lead the projects in a complex organization environment.

Independent, agile and autonomic.

So, if you are looking for an exciting and purposeful challenge in solving some of the planet’s biggest problems, there is no time like now!



