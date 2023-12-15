BI Developer

Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



ROLE SYNOPSIS: This role will focus on owning the Data Management & Analytics Strategy (which forms part of the overall Data Strategy) and execution plan for GBS. It ensures that we care for our data in a systemic and governed way, through the effective creation and development of a Data Strategy and execution plan. 

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES: 
- Power BI Report development
- Building Analysis Services reporting models
- Developing visual reports, KPI scorecards, and dashboards using Power BI desktop
- Connecting data sources, importing data, and transforming data for Business intelligence
- Analytical thinking for translating data into informative reports and visuals
- Capable of implementing row-level security on data along with an understanding of application security layer models in Power BI
- Should have an edge over making DAX queries in Power BI desktop
- Expert in using advanced-level calculations on the data set
- Responsible for design methodology and project documentaries
- Should be able to develop tabular and multidimensional models that are compatible with data warehouse standards
- Very good communication skills must be able to discuss the requirements effectively with the client teams, and with internal teams

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:
- Mandate to have experience with BI tools and systems such as Power BI, Tableau, and SAP
- Experienced in working with large datasets from Hadoop and SAP Hana or BW
- Must have 5-7 years of experience in data-specific roles
- Knowledge in Microsoft BI Stack
- Grip over data analytics
- Should possess software development skills



ROLE SYNOPSISThis role will focus on owning the Data Management & Analytics Strategy (which forms part of the overall Data Strategy) and execution plan for GBS. It ensures that we care for our data in a systemic and governed way, through the effective creation and development of a Data Strategy and execution plan. KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES Power BI Report development. Building Analysis Services reporting models. Developing visual reports, KPI scorecards, and dashboards using Power BI desktop. Connecting data sources, importing data, and transforming data for Business intelligence. Analytical thinking for translating data into informative reports and visuals. Capable of implementing row-level security on data along with an understanding of application security layer models in Power BI. Should have an edge over making DAX queries in Power BI desktop. Expert in using advanced-level calculations on the data set. Responsible for design methodology and project documentaries. Should be able to develop tabular and multidimensional models that are compatible with data warehouse standards. Very good communication skills must be able to discuss the requirements effectively with the client teams, and with internal teams.ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS: Mandate to have experience with BI tools and systems such as Power BI, Tableau, and SAP. Experienced in working with large datasets from Hadoop and SAP Hana or BW Must have 5-7 years of experience in data-specific roles. Knowledge in Microsoft BI Stack Grip over data analytics Should possess software development skills



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



