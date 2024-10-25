BO Planning and Industrialization Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job Purpose

Lead the Material Requirement Planning Base Oil team to plan 6 months base oil for all BP plant and Toll Blenders to meet production requirement, control the plant formulation switch to increase the RM saving and also solve the RM shortage, organize the MOC to ensure the RM switched fluently, balance the RM inventory to meet the working capital target and not compromise the changing demand.

Lead the Industrialization/C4C – Base Oil projects to response for local BO implementation from supplier readiness to consumption in plant

Key Accountabilities:

Prepare 6 months base oil plan, to well balance the inventory to meet the working capital target, at the mean time does not compromise sales demand.

Control the RM switching time to improve the RM saving.

Weekly change order and urgently order handling, timely adjust the purchasing plan.

New RM planning to meet the new product launch schedule, and monitor the RM phase in phase out, avoid the SLOB RM generated.

Coordinate all the relevant partners and suppliers to solve the BO supply issues and be able to take lead to call out the risks to global IMT team

Key members as the Industrialization/C4C project to build local BO resilience across own plants and TBs

Take lead to work with Procurement on BO supplier relationship management

Base oil Tankage control, to maximize the utilization and organize MOC meeting to switch the tanks as required.

To ensure all the formulation approved by GLT before issue new raw material purchase order. (Especially for formulation change and new formulation phase in);

To manage the safe disposal of base oil in the supply chain in accordance with legislation and BP standards.

Manage the Industrialization/C4C Base Oil projects, including Base Oil short to long term forecast, Base Oil volume split, Base Oil phase in/out, new Base Oil implementation readiness

Work with local manufacturing & planning teams to understand existing constraints and limitations on base oil optionality, and identify solutions to mitigate or remove these barriers

Support/lead on the development of Base Oil optionality ways of working/best practice to ensure local planning teams are maximising value from available optionality at any given time

Manage and coach the local Industrialization/C4C base oil suppliers’ daily operation capability to improve their performance and better collaborate with Castrol

Play critical role to communicate and get alignment between global procurement, China procurement hub and China planning team regarding to Base Oil purchasing plan in operational level

Requirements:

Education

Bachelor's degree in business, supply chain management, operation research, or a related field

Experience

Minimum 7 years related working experience in supply chain operations. Supply chain planning experiences preferred

Experienced manufacturing and lubes RM sourcing expert with a proven track record

In-depth understanding of lubes formulation, MFG, RM sourcing process and policy.

Proven experience in CI activities (industrialisation, project management, or portfolio management).

Strong analytical skills with proficiency in data interpretation

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey complex information to diverse audiences.

Ability to work collaboratively in cross-functional teams and adapt to a fast-paced and dynamic work environment.

Fluent in Chinese and English, both written and spoken

