BOND Finance lead

Customers & Products



Retail Group



The Finance lead acts as the SME for the Finance function and a key interface for Finance between UK business / other functions and the core BOND project team. In this role, you will provide detailed subject matter and business process expertise and input to the project, ensuring that finance requirements are captured in the end state design.

As Finance SME you will also help identify and facilitate simplification, integration, standardisation and business readiness.

Build and maintain relationships within the BOND project and the respective business representatives and act as a champion for the finance function

Support / input into the preparation of conceptual designs/ Change Requests.

Input into the development of Business Readiness Plan and Business Stability Metrics for the finance function

Undertake activities in assigned simplification and standardisation project(s) working closely with other key partners

Participate in process embedding activities including understanding how data, financial processes and systems will integrate.

Provide financial input into functional specifications and data designs

Support the management of change to ensure that changes in processes, systems and capabilities are fully understood and tested.

Ensure correct training and testing is carried out across both financial and key end to end processes in readiness for go-live.

Technical Expertise

Deep understanding of Finance, GL Account and Profit Centres and interface into GSD system

Cash & Banking

Inventory Reconciliation and valuation.

Transfer Pricing.

Accounts receivable and payable

Period End Processes and Controls

Experience of Working with IT: Business Process analysis and Data structures and GBS.

Strong analytical skills.

Ability to work effectively across multiple teams

