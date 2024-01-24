BP & IA strategy & portfolio lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Responsible for providing advanced internal consultancy across BP around business process improvement, engaging with project and business teams to understand their requirements, analyzing and measuring the effectiveness of existing business processes and developing sustainable, repeatable and quantifiable business process improvements.



Job Description:

ROLE SYNOPSIS:

The Process Model Delivery lead will be responsible for managing and tracking the delivery of projects from discovery to deployment of a solution, tracking timelines and costs plus resource availability within the team through the leads for each area team. The role will work within an agile based project environment working across the team leads and project leads cutting across processes and functional areas such as process scope, hire to retire, S2P, O2C or R2R. Leading on the monthly reporting of all ongoing activities that the teams are working on including benefits and costs.

The role will also assist the Head of BPM & PM COE and IA leads to set the strategic roadmap for the PM and TM agenda and areas of focus for process reengineering and IA pulling together a pipeline of projects and engaging with stakeholders and Product owners on on-going project delivery and benefits tracking. This role will work alongside the team of BPM leads and Process reengineers to deliver there project requirements and ensure value is driven out of each project and the dashboards are deployed into the operational teams for continuous monitoring of processes.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Responsibilities:

Working with the Head of BPM & Heads of IA on reporting the portfolio of projects and activities within the team on a monthly cycle from demand to execution and delivery of the projects reporting on

Costs & benefits

Timelines and over runs.

Resources allocations and challenges

Impediments and mitigations on all projects

Reporting all activities in the team monthly up to Head of BPM & IA

Assisting in the future pipeline planning

Interacting with stakeholders and other delivery teams outside of BPM & IA

Assisting on the management of the data pipeline for future projects

Working with IT&S to ensure delivery of there part of the projects and future pipeline.

Assisting the Head of BPM & Head of IA to build the pipeline of opportunities and projects, engaging with stakeholders and Product owner on ongoing projects.

Key Challenges:

The role requires stakeholder management, excellent engagement and communication skills.

As the scope is cross Group and cross process, the role demands the ability to quickly grasp a varied scope and work within a deliver within a pressured agile environment.

Translating multiple and complex requirements from stakeholders into project scope, and user cases, then into data models that represent the internal customers desired outputs, balancing usability and required information to deliver insights.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Degree qualified or equivalent qualification

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Experience of managing and tracking benefits deliver on projects and delivering value and insights to stakeholders.

Experience working across cross functional teams, managing stakeholders and expected outcomes of projects.

Experience in managing and reporting out a large project portfolio.

Experience in calculating benefits cases and pulling together business cases for projects.

Sound knowledge and experience of process mining toolsets and automation activities.

Understanding of S2P, RTR, O2C etc... process areas is desirable.

Strong interpersonal relationship building skills.

Good planning and organizing skills to manage demand against constraints.

Ability to understand customer requirements and interpret these into data models.

Ability to assist stakeholders understand value of process mining.

Excellent communication skills including ability to influence team, and internal customers to achieve goals & objectives.

Excellent team worker

Ability to capture and share best practice.

Stakeholder Management

Demonstrated experience with agile or other rapid development methods.



Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Acumen, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



