BPM Consultancy Support Specialist

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our elite team ?

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Strategy, Frameworks & Methodology: Responsible for modelling-related frameworks, methods and work products and the overall strategic approach to drive value from modelling

Establishes alignment of technologies to enable record keeping including model management, cataloguing, master, reference and metadata management.

Defines roles and responsibilities including hand-offs and controls for all data modelling SMEs and their

relationships with interfacing teams

Defines and maintains data modelling related work products as part of the DAS data change methodology

Represents DAS for all elements of the data model as part of a formal Design Authority providing governance oversight

Delivers modelling strategies which are optimised for read & write, curated reusable store as well as responsive analytics constructs



Business Information Model:

Maintains the Business Information Model layer of the corporate data model, ensuring integration across all layers

Analyses and groups ‘like’ data into business domains

Identifies new candidate data items to be added to the Business Information Model (BIM), resolving duplicates

Recommends candidate data owners through domain modelling

Works with Business Process Experts and source system experts to determine data standards

Ensures interlink through layers of the data model (concept, business to physical)



Model Delivery

Builds physical models which support delivery of analytics-ready data packets for exploitation in a data science setting

Crafts data structures which deliver efficient performance for speed of analytic response

Sets out mappings to the optimum source of reusable data of known quality

Supports the creation of innovation labs in a way which exploits knowledge of data completeness within

models and stores.

Data Catalogue

Maintains record keeping which determines ‘best version of truth’ and completeness of definitions and quality characteristics

Interprets and models inventories of data associated with functions or projects to identify domains and candidate data owners.

Ensures maximum re-use of data through identification of common data items across multiple initiatives linking them to pre-exiting data repositories.



Project Delivery

Coordinates, advises colleagues and participates in delivery of data modelling activities

Educates key customers on the broader role of the data model and how it can be used most effectively across a data change portfolio.

Plays a meaningful role in modelling in-scope data within a given change project and assisting in the identification of relevant domain data owners.

Engages with IT to avoid a disconnect between a business view of data and the physical view of data structures and application data tables.

Takes accountability for the sign-off of data models produced by projects, ensuring they are aligned to the enterprise data model and data architecture principles

Inputs into and approves data warehouse design including the definition of layers, modelling approach for each and their acceptable use.

Takes accountability for resource management of the modelling team including understanding current and pipeline, aligning tasks to the overall team objectives and prioritizing accordingly.

EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Core systems experience incl. SAP, iBPM, Oracle, ARIS Connect

Application Administrative (ARIS application experience is must)

5 years+ Enterprise Data Modelling across all layers

Technology, frameworks & accelerators (ERWIN / Sparks / Zachman / Industry data models)

Catalogue & metadata management

Data ownership, stewardship & governance

Relevant project / change methodology

Experience across both operational and analytical settings



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



