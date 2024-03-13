Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



BPM Consultant (ARIS)

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Manage the day-to-day activities of a portfolio of projects, from Scoping, Process Discovery, model build, to insights & value realisation for the assigned selection of process mining projects

Be a SME of ARIS

Drives the projects through to insights and value realization

Hold key update meetings with stakeholders

Manage GPO’s, operational leads & business partners involved in the process areas to agree strategic alignment on projects to be undertaken

Work with the other members of the BPM CoE to develop and align on the methodology to be used for Process mining continually working to improve the ways of working

Assist the Process Mining CoE Manager to build the pipeline of opportunities and projects, engaging with collaborators and Product owner on ongoing projects

Translate multiple and complex requirements from customers into project scope, and user cases, then into data models that represent the internal customers desired outputs, balancing usability and required information to deliver insights

What You will need to be successful:

Extensive working knowledge of ARIS

Solid understanding and experience in process mining

Experience of delivering projects with a process improvement element

Experience working across cross functional teams, managing customers and expected outcomes of projects

Demonstrated experience with agile or other rapid development methods

Sound knowledge and experience of process mining toolsets, preferably Celonis is good to have

Understanding of 1 or more (S2P, RTR, O2C etc...) process areas is good to have

Strong interpersonal relationship building skills

Good planning and organising skills to manage demand against constraints

Ability to assist customers understand value of process mining

Excellent communication skills including ability to influence team, and internal customers to achieve goals & objectives.

Ability to capture and share standard methodology

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



