BPM and Process Mining COE Senior Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Business Process Management and Process Mining Centre of Excellence is hosted by Global Business Services (GBS) and operates as a Shared Service providing BPM & Mining capability across the Group.

The purpose of this role is to develop and lead governed Business Architectures and Group capability in BPM that will help the Group to simplify, standardize and move towards agile continuous improvement using the Enterprise Activity Model Tool.

Design, develop and deliver the Business Architecture & Business Process Management (BA&BPM) strategy and drive adoption and maturity of BPM by BP. This includes accountability for end-to-end architecture design for enterprise-wide activities and data, actively working with the EAM Governance Board and the process mining toolset, data models and analytics to support across GBS processes and group to provide visibility of our implemented processes and identify and support improvement initiatives.

This role will help deliver a cultural as well as business change in BP, encouraging emphasis on management at a process level through direct authority for process architecture design; engagement with businesses, functions, GBS centres and BPOs and working with IT functions to deliver the efficient technology solutions to those undertaking BPM.

BPM covers a wide range of management activities, including:

Scope Management

Process & Procedural Documentation

Process Governance

Project delivery using BPM

Sustainable Continuous Improvement

Process Performance Indicators & Key Performance Indicators linking to strategic objectives

Risk & Compliance Management

Process Performance and Conformance Monitoring

Event Management

Key Accountabilities:

Build a safe, compliant culture in the BA & BPM CoE implementing and utilising the Office Safety Framework and Code of Conduct.

Leading a team with varied strengths made up of both direct and indirect staff passionate about building BPM capability within BP directed towards process standardization, simplification and optimization.

Ensure all HR accountabilities are undertaken for the team.

Building and supporting BPM domain expertise within the Business as a whole, but particularly among members of the BPM CoE, Business Architecture governance and BPM Community of practice

Preparation and agreement of annual budget and lead BPM CoE within budget, preparing GFO as required.

Plan and maintain BA & BPM Strategy to drive a common way of implementing processes across BP through BPM methodology and platform.

Act as ambassador of the BA models and for BPM within BP to include:

Looking for appropriate opportunities to promote BPM within the Group in order to gradually achieve successful implementation of BPM group wide.

Responding to all incoming enquiries about BPM, the EAM & EDM

Prioritize activities of team

Lead the EAM and EAM governance process, including:

Lead EAM structure and content including working through all change requests with respective requestor & brokering with other parties as needed, implementing changes agreed through formal EAM releases.

Work to mature the Governance model and incorporate appropriate new members as appropriate.

Host quarterly governance meetings covering wider agenda items agreed.

Handle EAM release every 6 months or as changes required instruct.

Handle development and integration of other Business Architectures as agreed, including oversight of any governance activities – this currently include the Group’s process, data and emerging Risk & Control architectures.

Complete design authority for EAM and EDM, collaborating closely with relevant functional groups on legal and policy requirements, setting and maintaining BP’s methods, standards and conventions for BPM ensuring they are scalable and fit for purpose for all business users including governance .

Set appropriate Quality Assurance standards to ensure integrity of database.

Align with and support other key initiatives in BP such as BP Requirements, System of Internal Control, Bills of IT & Simplification agenda.

Assist groups in the company to use the BPM methodologies & tools to support their respective agenda, working with multiple and multifaceted Strategic Performance Units and Business Units as well as major Programmes of Work and other projects with a view to supporting simplification, standardization and continuous improvement in a balanced way for the Group.

Support development of BPM capability in the Group by provision of BPM consultancy, training and ongoing mentor helping users adopt BPM as a detailed management approach.

Report activities/progress to EAM governance monthly.

Support delivery as appropriate, helping to deliver further development as required by the business.

Look out for Business Architecture & BPM developments and best practices BPM methodologies in support of business strategy and priorities.

Key Challenges:

Very exciting role due to the scale & complexity of BP’s Enterprise landscape – planning of architecture needs to take the requirements & anticipated requirements of the whole Group into consideration.

Potentially working with all professions within BP.

Working with vendor, external partners and relevant institutions where needed.

Engagement & communication with a diverse range of users from process operators through to Group Leadership.

Essential Experience:

Expert line manager, capable of leading a diverse, dispersed team with differing skills.

Extensive knowledge of BP or experience of working in global multi-national or similar diverse business environments of similar scale and complexity.

Extensive experience, training or certification in BPM & Process Mining

Experience of managing and enterprise-wide architecture/s.

Proficiency in Business English.

Passion for driving continuous improvement with clear evidence of same in professional or business background.

Demonstrates experience in process management & reengineering.

Good interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape.

Exceptional influencing skills and the ability to negotiate broker agreement multi-functional and teams with multifaceted strengths towards common architectures and language.

Strong bias towards detailed management is crucial for this role given the proven focus on adhering to an architecture, standards & conventions and governance.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



