  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. BPme Digital Product Manager

  • Location Poland - South - Krakow
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142731BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Krakow Team and advance your career as a

BPme Digital Product Manager

In this role You will:
  • Shape and deliver the customer interface through our BPme app and websites
  • Be part of an exciting new European marketing organization with colleagues working across multiple countries
  • Develop a differentiated customer first product development plan; identifying and articulating opportunities to delight, as well as resolve pain points in the user experience
  • Use customer insight and performance data to understand what’s working, where we need to improve, as well as key hot spots which enable us to maximize performance and customer missions
  • Work closely with the commercial teams in market and data European level to understand roadmaps and seek opportunities for enhancement via BPme and websites
  • Own the process for financial investment cases for new offer development
  • Build strong relationships with BPme and web technical teams to prioritize backlogs
  • Lead the in-market project implementation to launch new initiatives of BP’s mobile consumer strategy and offer, leading the virtual team across multiple functions to deliver solutions within agreed commercial boundaries. Work alongside in market and marketing teams to develop and deliver to market plans
  • Optimize the in-market mobile platform in conjunction with global teams to drive down cost of acquisition and deliver performance goals
  • As the end-to-end owner of mobile consumer experience across all touch points in market, partner with peers and stakeholders across the business. Breaking down technical expertise barriers to bring the BPme consumer to life for everyone
  • Work with the appointed mobile suppliers in partnership with global teams to ensure suppliers are properly integrated to meet operational requirements
  • Use an expert level understanding of the digital landscape and a passion for digital consumer engagement to advocate mobile first thinking across the organization
  • Manage relevant appropriate budget lines with accurate and timely reporting
What You will need to be successful:
  • Appr. 5-10 years of experience in product management and/or category management in digital/e-commerce/mobile products/solutions within retail or services environment
  • Fluency in English and Polish
  • Demonstrated success in creating innovative, user-friendly digital solutions for consumers ideally within a retail environment
  • A customer-centric mindset
  • Understand and appreciate the importance of discovery and user experience design process
  • A good working knowledge of Agile practices, ability to demonstrate agile ways of working (agile ceremonies, backlog prioritization)
  • Be delivery orientated with experience instigating programs from innovation/design through to go to market strategy, implementation and evaluation
  • Experience of continuous consumer led research and insights
  • Able to communicate with both business and technology people
  • Organizational and analytical skills
  • Experience in designing end to end consumer experiences across multiple touch points (both digital and physical)
  • Specific knowledge of working with Agile project management for the following areas: business risk management, relationship management, contract management, financial management, benefits management, and sourcing
  • Good knowledge and understanding of development methodologies (Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban)

