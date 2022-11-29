Job summary

Join our Krakow Team and advance your career as a



BPme Digital Product Manager





In this role You will:

Shape and deliver the customer interface through our BPme app and websites

Be part of an exciting new European marketing organization with colleagues working across multiple countries

Develop a differentiated customer first product development plan; identifying and articulating opportunities to delight, as well as resolve pain points in the user experience

Use customer insight and performance data to understand what’s working, where we need to improve, as well as key hot spots which enable us to maximize performance and customer missions

Work closely with the commercial teams in market and data European level to understand roadmaps and seek opportunities for enhancement via BPme and websites

Own the process for financial investment cases for new offer development

Build strong relationships with BPme and web technical teams to prioritize backlogs

Lead the in-market project implementation to launch new initiatives of BP’s mobile consumer strategy and offer, leading the virtual team across multiple functions to deliver solutions within agreed commercial boundaries. Work alongside in market and marketing teams to develop and deliver to market plans

Optimize the in-market mobile platform in conjunction with global teams to drive down cost of acquisition and deliver performance goals

As the end-to-end owner of mobile consumer experience across all touch points in market, partner with peers and stakeholders across the business. Breaking down technical expertise barriers to bring the BPme consumer to life for everyone

Work with the appointed mobile suppliers in partnership with global teams to ensure suppliers are properly integrated to meet operational requirements

Use an expert level understanding of the digital landscape and a passion for digital consumer engagement to advocate mobile first thinking across the organization

Manage relevant appropriate budget lines with accurate and timely reporting

What You will need to be successful: