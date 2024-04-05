BSA Administration and Reporting Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key roles and responsibilities will include:

Implement the maintenance and configuration of the BlackLine platform to ensure optimal performance and alignment with business requirements.

Configure system settings, user permissions, and access controls according to organizational policies and requirements.

Lead user assignments within the BlackLine platform, including adding new users, updating user profiles, and deactivating accounts as needed.

Provide user support and troubleshooting assistance to address any issues related to user access or functionality within BlackLine.

Maintain precise master data in BlackLine, including charts of accounts and mapping tables, ensuring platform-wide consistency and integrity through regular audits and validation checks.

Monitor compliance with internal policies, industry regulations, and security standards within the BlackLine environment.

Develop and customize reports in BlackLine to track key performance indicators (KPIs) related to reconciliation activities and process efficiency.

Generate monthly reports summarizing reconciliation completion status, outstanding actions, and other relevant metrics for management review.

Facilitate training sessions for new users to familiarize them with BlackLine functionalities, processes, and best practices and provide ongoing support and assistance to users, answering inquiries, troubleshooting issues, and addressing training needs as they arise.

Configure and lead workflows within BlackLine to streamline reconciliation processes and approval workflows.

Key Challenges:

Demonstrate clear understanding of the business context of the company in order to deliver high quality service.

Quick to react and adapt to constantly evolving business requirements to support rapidly changing business requirements.

Ability to communicate effectively with and influence people at all levels, geographies and time zones within the organisation, building strong relationships quickly.

Complete understanding of system landscape and infrastructure

End to end understanding of GBS control monitoring and governance processes.

Ensuring that BP's control environment remains effective through compliance with internal/ external requirements via the application of controls and systems across all activities in scope of operations.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster, more efficiently.

Qualification and Experience.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in finance, Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field.

8+ years of relevant experience in finance, Blackline / SAP ECC / S4 HANA / MS Office Suite.

Clear, fluent, and confident written and verbal communication skills

Strong continuous improvement mentality and drive for excellence

Agile outlook to adapt to changing circumstances and priorities.

Knowledge and Skills Required

Good levels of proactivity & drive, analytical thinking, strong communications & engagement, tenacity and preferably have pre-BP background experience in Blackline.

BlackLine and SAP FI-CO is preferred.

Project role for 12-18 months which transitions back to an operational team lead / senior analyst role after the project finishes.

Understanding of the end-to-end financial process lifecycle like O2C, P2P and R2R

Strong planning and problem-solving skills

Ability to communicate effectively.

Strong collaborator leadership skills

Ability to work independently, lead multiple tasks concurrently.

Desirable

Experience with power, Oil and gas industry, big4 or GBS/ SSC experience.

Leadership Competencies

Value Expertise

Develop capability through continual learning: Proactively develops the expertise of themselves and others and encourages and supports a climate of continual learning.

Energise People

Cultivate effective partnership and collaboration: Facilitates effective teamwork and builds collaborative relationships internally and externally.

Act Decisively

Demonstrate steadfast drive and determination: Continually demonstrates a real hunger and aim to achieve, high levels of energy and a solid resilience, and understands and leads the impact of this on others.

Deliver Results

Handle risk and drive safe, reliable and efficient operations: Proactively leads risks and insists on sustained operational excellence.

Approaches

Own your success

Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance.

Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes.

Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of transparency

Think big

Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems.

Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate.

Builds the skills and knowledge of self and the team and promotes a collaborative team environment

Be curious

Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams.

Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers.

Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace

Effortless customer experience

Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences.

Fosters multi-functional collaboration in support of One Finance

Digital first

Keeps up to date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems.

Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

