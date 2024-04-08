BSA Administration and Reporting Senior Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Finance Group



Key Accountabilities-

Lead and manage the BlackLine System Administrator team, providing guidance, support, and mentoring to team members.

Allocate tasks, monitor performance, and ensure timely completion of assignments.

Oversee the maintenance and configuration of the BlackLine platform to ensure optimal performance and alignment with business requirements.

Configure system settings, user permissions, and access controls according to organizational policies and requirements.

Manage user assignments within the BlackLine platform, including adding new users, updating user profiles, and deactivating accounts as needed.

Provide user support and troubleshooting assistance to address any issues related to user access or functionality within BlackLine.

Maintain precise master data in BlackLine, including charts of accounts and mapping tables, ensuring platform-wide consistency and integrity through regular audits and validation checks.

Monitor compliance with internal policies, industry regulations, and security standards within the BlackLine environment.

Develop and customize reports in BlackLine to track key performance indicators (KPIs) related to reconciliation activities and process efficiency.

Generate monthly reports summarizing reconciliation completion status, outstanding actions, and other relevant metrics for management review.

Facilitate training sessions for new users to familiarize them with BlackLine functionalities, processes, and best practices and provide ongoing support and assistance to users, answering inquiries, troubleshooting issues, and addressing training needs as they arise.

Configure and manage workflows within BlackLine to streamline reconciliation processes and approval workflows.

Bachelor’s degree in finance, Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field.

10+ years of relevant experience in finance, Blackline / SAP ECC / S4 HANA / MS Office Suite.

Clear, fluent, and confident written and verbal communication skills, strong continuous improvement mentality and drive for excellence

Agile outlook to adapt to changing circumstances and priorities.

Good levels of proactivity & drive, analytical thinking, strong communications & engagement, tenacity and preferably have pre-BP background experience in Blackline

BlackLine and SAP FI-CO is preferred.

Project role for 12-18 months which transitions back to an operational team lead / senior analyst role after the project finishes.

Understanding of the end-to-end financial process lifecycle like O2C, P2P and R2R

Ability to communicate effectively.

Strong stakeholder management skills



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



