BSA Operations Junior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key roles and responsibilities will include:

Conduct regular reconciliations of balance sheet accounts to ensure accuracy and completeness.

Ensure compliance with company policies, accounting principles, and regulatory requirements in all reconciliation activities.

Stay updated on accounting standards and regulations relevant to reconciliation practices.

Investigate and resolve any variances or discrepancies identified during the reconciliation process.

Collaborate with relevant collaborators to address issues and discrepancies promptly.

Document all reconciliation activities, findings, and resolutions in accordance with company standards.

Continuously evaluate and improve reconciliation processes to enhance efficiency and accuracy.

Provide recommendations for enhancements or automation of reconciliation procedures, demonstrating BlackLine functionalities where applicable.

Collaborate with other departments or teams to obtain necessary information or support for reconciliations.

Provide training and support to other team members or collaborators on BlackLine reconciliation processes and best practices.

Assist with special projects, audits, or other ad hoc requests related to balance sheet reconciliations as needed.

Flexibility to take on additional responsibilities or tasks within the finance or accounting function as required.

Analyze reconciliation data to identify trends, patterns, or areas for improvement.

Support internal and external audit processes by providing requested documentation and explanations.

Key Challenges:

Demonstrate clear understanding of the business context of the company in order to deliver high quality service.

Quick to react and adapt to constantly evolving business requirements to support rapidly changing business requirements.

Ability to interact with and influence people at all levels, geographies and time zones within the organisation, building strong relationships quickly.

Complete understanding of system landscape and infrastructure

End to end understanding of GBS control monitoring and governance processes.

Ensuring that BP's control environment remains effective through compliance with internal/ external requirements via the application of controls and systems across all activities in scope of operations.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster, more efficiently.

Qualification and Experience.

Education and Experience

University degree and professional qualification, CA, CIMA or MBA

4+ years of relevant experience in R2R Function including , Blackline Account reconciliation / SAP ECC / S4 HANA / MS Office Suite.

Clear, fluent, and confident written and verbal communication skills

Strong continuous improvement mentality and drive for excellence

Agile outlook to adapt to changing circumstances and priorities

Knowledge and Skills Required

Good levels of proactivity & drive, analytical thinking, strong communications & engagement, tenacity and preferably have pre-BP background experience in Blackline

BlackLine and SAP FI-CO End User experience is preferred.

Understanding of the end-to-end financial process lifecycle like O2C, P2P and R2R

Strong planning and problem-solving skills

Ability to communicate effectively

Strong stakeholder management skills

Ability to work independently, manage multiple tasks concurrently

Desirable

Experience with power, Oil and gas industry, big4 or GBS/ SSC experience

Leadership Competencies

Value Expertise

Develop capability through continual learning: Proactively develops the expertise of themselves and others and encourages and supports a climate of continual learning.

Energise People

Foster effective teamwork and collaboration: Facilitates effective teamwork and builds collaborative relationships internally and externally.

Act Decisively

Demonstrate relentless drive and determination: Continually demonstrates a real hunger and drive to achieve, high levels of energy and a solid resilience, and understands and manages the impact of this on others.

Deliver Results

Manage risk and drive safe, reliable and efficient operations: Proactively manages risks and insists on sustained operational excellence.

Mindsets

Own your success

Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance

Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes

Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of transparency

Think big

Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems

Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate

Builds the skills and knowledge of self and the team and promotes a collaborative team environment

Be curious

Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams

Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace

Effortless customer experience

Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Fosters cross-functional collaboration in support of One Finance

Digital first

Keeps up-to-date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems

Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions



