BSA Operations Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Results / Accountabilities -

Lead and manage the balance sheet reconciliation process for the team, ensuring timely and accurate completion of all reconciliations.

Supervise and mentor a team of reconciliation preparers, providing guidance, support, and training as needed.

Assign responsibilities and tasks to team members, monitoring progress and performance to ensure objectives are met.

Review balance sheet reconciliations prepared by team members, ensuring accuracy, completeness, and compliance with company policies and standards.

Conduct regular quality assurance checks to identify and address any discrepancies or errors in the reconciliation process.

Ensure adherence to internal controls and regulatory requirements in all reconciliation activities.

Serve as the primary point of contact for internal stakeholders, including finance teams, auditors, and management, regarding reconciliation matters.

Generate and analyze reports from BlackLine to monitor reconciliation status, identify trends, and track key performance indicators.

Stay updated on accounting standards and regulations relevant to reconciliation practices.

Investigate and resolve any variances or discrepancies identified during the reconciliation process.

Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to address issues and discrepancies promptly.

Document all reconciliation activities, findings, and resolutions in accordance with company standards.

Continuously evaluate and improve reconciliation processes to enhance efficiency and accuracy.

Provide recommendations for enhancements or automation of reconciliation procedures, leveraging BlackLine functionalities where applicable.

Collaborate with other departments or teams to obtain necessary information or support for reconciliations.

Provide training and support to other team members or stakeholders on BlackLine reconciliation processes and best practices.

Assist with special projects, audits, or other ad hoc requests related to balance sheet reconciliations as needed.

Flexibility to take on additional responsibilities or tasks within the finance or accounting function as required.

Analyze reconciliation data to identify trends, patterns, or areas for improvement.

Support internal and external audit processes by providing requested documentation and explanations.

Education and Experience

University degree and professional qualification, CA, CIMA or MBA

13+ years of relevant experience in R2R Function including, Blackline Account reconciliation / SAP ECC / S4 HANA / MS Office Suite.

Clear, fluent, and confident written and verbal communication skill.

Strong continuous improvement mentality and drive for excellence

Agile outlook to adapt to changing circumstances and priorities.

Knowledge and Skills Required

Good levels of proactivity & drive, analytical thinking, strong communications & engagement, tenacity and preferably have pre-BP background experience in Blackline.

BlackLine and SAP FI-CO End User experience is preferred.

Understanding of the end-to-end financial process lifecycle like O2C, P2P and R2R

Ability to communicate effectively.

Strong stakeholder management skills

Ability to work independently, manage multiple tasks concurrently.



