BSA Operations Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Results / Accountabilities

Lead and manage the BlackLine System Administrator team, providing guidance, support, and mentoring to team members.

Allocate tasks, monitor performance, and ensure timely completion of assignments.

Oversee the maintenance and configuration of the BlackLine platform to ensure optimal performance and alignment with business requirements.

Configure system settings, user permissions, and access controls according to organizational policies and requirements.

Manage user assignments within the BlackLine platform, including adding new users, updating user profiles, and deactivating accounts as needed.

Provide user support and troubleshooting assistance to address any issues related to user access or functionality within BlackLine.

Maintain precise master data in BlackLine, including charts of accounts and mapping tables, ensuring platform-wide consistency and integrity through regular audits and validation checks.

Monitor compliance with internal policies, industry regulations, and security standards within the BlackLine environment.

Develop and customize reports in BlackLine to track key performance indicators (KPIs) related to reconciliation activities and process efficiency.

Generate monthly reports summarizing reconciliation completion status, outstanding actions, and other relevant metrics for management review.

Facilitate training sessions for new users to familiarize them with BlackLine functionalities, processes, and best practices and provide ongoing support and assistance to users, answering inquiries, troubleshooting issues, and addressing training needs as they arise.

Configure and handle workflows within BlackLine to streamline reconciliation processes and approval workflows.

Key Challenges

Demonstrate clear understanding of the business context of the company in order to deliver high quality service.

Quick to react and adapt to constantly changing business requirements to support rapidly changing business requirements.

Ability to interact with and influence people at all levels, geographies and time zones within the organization, building strong relationships quickly.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in finance, Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field.

10+ years of relevant experience in finance, Blackline / SAP ECC / S4 HANA / MS Office Suite.

Clear, fluent, and confident written and verbal communication skills

Strong continuous improvement mentality and drive for excellence

Agile outlook to adapt to changing circumstances and priorities.



