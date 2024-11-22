This role is eligible for relocation within country

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a BSA Operations Senior Analyst!

Background and purpose of role:

BP is driving a central transformation project with an objective to upgrade and standardise the policies, process, control and technology around balance sheet assurance/ reconciliation and journal entry, to implement an integrated solution via Blackline SaaS solution.

The project aims to bring digitization and enhance BP’s balance sheet reconcliation and manual journals operating and assurance capabilities.

You are going to play a pivotal role as a part of project team. Primary objective of this role is to Prepare Balance Sheet reconciliation in Blackline tool for BP. This role will require in-depth understanding of R2R functions and balance sheet reconciliation process in Blackline.

The role entails ample opportunities and requires working with senior stakeholders across BP’s GBS teams, collaborate closely up with BP-wide finance and control teams.

Key Results / Accountabilities:

Lead and handle the reconciliation process for the team, ensuring timely and accurate completion of all reconciliations.

Drive and collaborate with stakeholders to run and participate in the governance meetings.

Supervise and mentor a team of reconciliation preparers, providing guidance, support, and training as needed.

Assign responsibilities and tasks to team members, supervising progress and performance to ensure objectives are met.

Review reconciliations prepared by team members, ensuring accuracy, completeness, and compliance with company policies and standards.

Conduct regular quality assurance checks to identify and address any discrepancies or errors in the reconciliation process.

Ensure adherence to internal controls and regulatory requirements in all reconciliation activities.

Serve as the primary point of contact for internal partners, including finance teams, auditors, and management, regarding reconciliation matters.

Generate and analyze reports from Blackline to supervise reconciliation status, identify trends, and superviseck key performance indicators.

Stay updated on accounting standards and regulations relevant to reconciliation practices.

Investigate and resolve any variances or discrepancies identified during the reconciliation process.

Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to address issues and discrepancies promptly.

Document all reconciliation activities, findings, and resolutions in accordance with company standards.

Continuously evaluate and improve reconciliation processes to enhance efficiency and accuracy.

Provide recommendations for enhancements or automation of reconciliation procedures, maximising Blackline functionalities where applicable.

Collaborate with other departments or teams to obtain vital information or support for reconciliations.

Provide training and support to other team members or stakeholders on Blackline reconciliation processes and best practices.

Assist with special projects, audits, or other ad hoc requests related to balance sheet reconciliations as needed.

Flexibility to take on additional responsibilities or tasks within the finance or accounting function as the need arises.

Analyze reconciliation data to identify trends, patterns, or areas for improvement.

Support internal and external audit processes by providing requested documentation and explanations.

Key Challenges

Demonstrate clear knowledge of the business context of the company in order to deliver high quality service.

Quick to react and adapt to constantly evolving requirements to support rapidly changing requirements.

Ability to interact with and influence people at all levels, geographies and time zones within the organization, building strong relationships quickly.

Complete understanding of system landscape and infrastructure

End to end understanding of GBS control monitoring and governance processes.

Ensuring that BP's control environment remains effective through compliance with internal/ external requirements via the application of controls and systems across all activities in scope of operations.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster, more efficiently.

Qualification and Experience

Education and Experience

University degree and professional qualification, CA, CIMA or MBA

10+ years of relevant experience in R2R Function including, Blackline Account reconciliation / SAP ECC / S4 HANA / MS Office Suite.

Clear, fluent, and confident written and verbal communication skills

Strong continuous improvement mentality and drive for excellence

Agile outlook to adapt to changing circumstances and priorities.

Knowledge and Skills Required

Good levels of proactivity & drive, analytical thinking, strong communications & engagement, tenacity and preferably have pre-BP background experience in Blackline.

BlackLine and SAP FI-CO End User experience is preferred.

Understanding of the end-to-end financial process lifecycle like O2C, P2P and R2R

Strong planning and problem-solving skills

Ability to communicate effectively.

Strong stakeholder management skills

Ability to work independently, manage multiple tasks concurrently.

Desirable

Experience with power, Oil and gas industry, big4 or GBS/ SSC experience.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



