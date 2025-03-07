BTC Integration Manager.

This role is eligible for relocation within country

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Shift Timing : 4 am - 1 pm / 5 am - 2 pm IST

About the role :

The Head of BTC – MC&M ANZ is responsible for supervising the successful integration between the business hub and ANZ. This includes working with internal teams, external vendors and key customers to ensure seamless alignment of technology initiatives with business objectives. Working in lock step with Operations, the Integration Manager will lead efforts at the hub to

optimize business processes, handle system implementations, and ensure the smooth transition of new technology solutions into the business environment.

What you will deliver (responsibilities):

. Facilitate communication between technical teams and business units to ensure clear understanding of integration processes and requirements

· Work seamlessly with senior leadership & business unit heads to align on integration goals, customer or operational business priorities, projects and meet required timelines

· Champion and implement standard process technology adoption and integration within the hub, ensuring alignment with business strategies and objectives

· Provide post-implementation support, ensuring all integrated systems are functioning as intended and solve any issues that arise

· Oversee the successful implementation of integrated systems and services to ensure minimal disruption to daily operations

· Supervise and evaluate the performance of systems and processes, ensuring efficient operations and capturing feedback from end-users to find opportunities for improvements

· Be the point of escalation between ANZ MC&M and business hub

Experience & Qualifications:

. Highly capable customer centric strategic leader with solid experience in customer management at a senior/executive level

· Highly skilled in building or redefining customer centric cultures with strong cultural Intelligence and awareness

· Excel in leading teams towards operational excellence and process optimization to ensure outstanding customer experience and business outcomes.

· Previous experiencing leading offshore teams or hubs, with proven experience in handling complex integration projects across diverse geographically dispersed teams

· Strong people and project management skills with the ability to lead multi-functional teams and prioritise multiple projects simultaneously

· Good communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical collaborators

· Strong problem solving and analytical abilities with high attention to detail · Excellent time management and organizational skills



