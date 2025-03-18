BTC Project Advisor - G&LCE

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Let me tell you about this role

An exciting opportunity, reporting directly to the VP Business and Technology Center (BTC) – G&LCE, is available to support bp’s mission in establishing high-value engineering teams within India and forming a pivotal strategic partnership in Bengaluru !

The main objectives of this role include:

Establishing effective working relationships within our Gas and Low Carbon business to facilitate the prioritisation, packaging, and transition of complex engineering activities to the India Engineering teams.

Collaborating across the bp organization, both within India and globally, to identify engineering solutions that promote the "one team" bp value.

Supporting the development of a strategic relationship with our key engineering partner in Bengaluru, partnering with peers within our Production and Operations business to efficiently and effectively establish teams that deliver meaningful value to our front-line teams.

What you will deliver

Support the VP BTC in developing an innovative delivery model to support bp’s range of Low Carbon Joint Ventures from a single India Engineering Hub – defining a value based operating model and forming a blueprint to replicate on a range of bp businesses.

Collaborate with senior leaders within our Gas and Low Carbon Energies business to outline activities suitable for transition to India Engineering centers.

Engage with business stakeholders to formulate a comprehensive vision, operating model, and implementation plan for the transition.

Assist our strategic engineering partner in team design, planning for ramp-up, recruitment, and onboarding processes to ensure efficient talent acquisition within bp teams.

Work with the business to develop effective onboarding, immersion, and workstream setup processes to expedite value delivery.

Facilitate the creation of a productive working culture between bp and our strategic partner, promoting strong employee engagement and crafting an excellent workplace environment.

Establish key feedback mechanisms between frontline teams, bp leaders, and our engineering partner to continuously improve our operations and delivery quality.

Develop and implement governance structures to manage performance effectively and showcase significant value creation to senior leaders within bp.

Form a network across peers within the bp India organization, minimizing duplication and ensuring solutions improve simplicity and value.

Contribute to forming a strategic partnership with our engineering services partner, ensuring a unified approach and supporting profitable growth and mutual value.

Act in accordance with bp’s code of conduct and exemplify the “who we are” behaviors - including role modelling bp's safety leadership principals in action.

Promote bp’s brand within the Bengaluru ecosystem by building strong networks and partnerships with peer companies.

Support any additional Gas and Low Carbon Energy transformation activities as required.

Serve as a deputy for the VP BTC when vital.

What you will need to be successful

Engineering degree qualified with a proven track record (15+ years) of technical delivery and leadership across multiple teams/entities.

Experience working within an engineering partnership within the India ecosystem

Proven track record of integrating across teams to ensure alignment and common goals.

Strong stakeholder management skills, managing expectations, and driving outcomes.

Excellent communication skills for reports and presentations.

Ability to influence others at all levels of the business.

Strong ability to build lasting relationships with key stakeholders.

Competently mediate disagreements and negotiate resolutions.

Expert knowledge to identify and convey opportunities for change.

Experience working with globally distributed teams efficiently.

Ability to drive change and transformation in a growing organisation.

Direct experience within the oil and gas and/or low carbon energy industry. Both preferred.

You will work with

SVP/VP leaders of the G&LCE businesses

VP leaders of P&O delivery teams

Vendor Integration Lead P&O (Peer and key member of the coordinated bp teams in Pune, India)

A lean Project Management Office to support the prioritisation and transition of work to the BTC

The Bangalore Location Leadership Team comprising of SLL leaders of each of the main customer businesses

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

If this role attracts you, apply now!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



