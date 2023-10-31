BVC Optimization Senior Manager Europe

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Entity: Customers & Products



Supply & Trading Group



The European BVC Optimisation Senior Manager is accountable for the commercial delivery of the European biofuels business within Fuel Supply and Midstream, via end to end optimisation of the biofuels value chain. At the sharp end of bp's bioenergy growth engine, this role leads a multi-level team across Europe to deliver a combined PnL in excess of $0.5bn via maximised commercial performance across our compliance, co-processing and voluntary demand activities. Working very closely with Trading, Refining, Retail and the entire Midstream community.The team is responsible for all aspects of commercial delivery, performance management and short-term optimisation, as well as associated input into the regulatory, advocacy and business development agendas across bp to help ensure strategic plans become a reality in the near-term.There is flexibility for this role to be based out of Madrid or Bochum.



Drive the commercial delivery and performance management processes around the holistic European biofuels value chain P&L. This includes the midstream compliance margin, the co-processing performance (100% view before margin share), voluntary demand margin and the performance of the relevant “Asset” chains in Trading & Shipping.

Accountable for the planning and forecasting process (0-24months horizon) for the European biofuels value chain PnL, currently delivering $600m RCOP for 2023.

Lead the European BVC Commercial Optimisation team to deliver against commercial targets, building capability amongst the team and ensuring a continuous pipeline of commercial talent to support career progression amongst the team.

Input into the BVC Growth agenda as well as into the regulatory agenda, providing commercial background to enable sound business cases

Degree level desirable

Deep experience in commercial delivery in relation to Supply/Midstream/Trading

Performance management experience

Deep knowledge of Biofuels desirable

Team leadership and interface management experience

Excellent interface management skills and the ability to holistically look at the end2end value chain

Travel Requirement: Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type: This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



