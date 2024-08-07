Balancer - Customer Service Representative

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



The Customer Service Representative position is on our Customer Balancing Team. Key responsibilities include providing natural gas balancing services to a group of customers in the Pacific Northwest; responsible for supporting the efficient, reliable and safe execution of the regional supply plan through scheduling of natural gas on various pipelines, providing administrative support as well as responding to ad hoc requests.

What you will deliver:

Each Customer Service Representative/balancer has a group of approximately 125-150 customers that are their primary responsibility. Frequent customer contact, checking weather forecasts, and analyzing information to make decisions on current and future natural gas needs for group of customers, all of which has to be done in designated time lines.

The balancing team has frequent communication with customers, as well as frequent communication with other's on the IGI/BP teams, including, but not limited to the operations group, marketing, commercial, settlements and the pipelines and LDC's (Local Distribution Companies).

Key accountabilities:

Make required natural gas nominations to various Pacific Northwest Local Distribution Companies (LDCs) using appropriate computer systems

Provide administrative and customer balancing services to various commercial and industrial customers

Provide an outstanding level of customer service

Customer-focused, adaptable and highly accountable with exceptional multi-tasking abilities

Establish and maintain a strong working relationship with commercial and industrial customers, LDC's and internal parties

Track and manage customers load profiles and imbalances daily

Identify and support efficiencies and improvements with operation processes

Work directly with Trading, Marketing & Origination and Settlements teams to confirm/adjust imbalances as required

Support internal parties (Operations, Trading, Marketing & Origination, Settlements) that reside in multiple locations

Essential experience and job requirements:

Industry experience preferred but not required

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Self-starter and independent thinker

Proven ability to work independently as well as within and across various teams

Microsoft Office (Excel Proficiency a requirement)

Essential education:

High School diploma required; Bachelor degree preferred

You will work with:

The Customer Service team consists of a team of 4 balancers. Each balancer has their own group of customers they are primarily responsible for, though the team cross-trains within the group in order to be able to effectively cover for other's when they are out of the office. The group works closely with one another and interacts daily, offering to assist as needed to balance the workload. Must be willing to practice a flexible approach in working with team members to maintain a successful team. The team also has frequent contact with other internal teams, where clear/respectful communication is very important.

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.