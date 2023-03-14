Balıkesir Retail Territory Manager

Job summary

bp is offering a fantastic opportunity of Retail Territory Manager role based in Balikesir, Turkey. This role will contribute to overall profit of Fuels Turkey through maximizing sales, cash delivery, ensuring Health Safety Security Environment, controlling costs, managing debtors and controlling contracts.



In this position you will be reporting to the Dealer Manager and be responsible for territory sales targets by developing dealer relationships, managing the dealer network within a defined geographic area in a manner consistent with business ethics, policies, standards and established legal processes.



You will also be accountable for defining targets of sites fuels sales, gross and operating margins primarily through the existing dealer network.

About the role:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:



• Manage existing customers’ business (sales, margins, gross margins, expenses, profitability, cash flow, credit) with increasing focus on growth of operation excellence.

• Develop and maintain relationship with the dealers for them to offer outstanding service to the customers.

• Provide accurate sales volume projection to ensure appropriate demand structure is maintained for Tupras & Imports.

• Implement Health Safety Security Environment policies and procedures through dealer network.

• Implement marketing programs and strategies through territory dealer network.

• Identify and capture new site opportunities within the territory with the coordination of Asset team.

• Pass field/market information to the central team in order to support the formation of appropriate strategies.

• Execute contract management and deliver the identified value.



About you:



You will hold a University degree preferably in Economy or Business Administration or Engineering.



It would also essential that you have:



• Minimum 3 years of energy sector experience

• Strong communication, negotiation and partnering skills

• Full mobility within all territories of Turkey

• Fluency of English and Turkish languages

• Computer skills

• Valid driving License