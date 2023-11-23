Base Management Team Lead

Entity:Production & Operations
Subsurface Group
Job Family Group:
About Us
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Reporting to the Global Petroleum Engineering Discipline Manager, the Base Management Team (BMT) Leader is a key position within the bp Rumaila Support Team organisation and the Petroleum Engineering Discipline. Being the lead of a team of technical practitioners responsible for supporting delivery of the 0-8Q Base Management planned activities, capability development in support of BM excellence in Rumaila, and technology deployment trials/studies in support of the 5-year Operating Plan.
With a broad remit from people management, support delivery of the Rumaila BMT Annual Operating Plan, progress projects/studies/trials and other activities associated with the Rumaila Advanced Development Plan, and finally work with regional PE DLs to help define the work standards. This exciting role involves engaging with agile standard processes, prioritizing workload, and supporting the digitisation agenda to deliver maximum value in the near and longer term across the organisation.
This position is also a key integration role working closely with the ADM, BMM and ROO Subsurface and non-Subsurface departments to prioritize activities related to Well Work opportunity progression, establish leadings and lagging KPI's, supporting ESP and production/water injection challenges, and as well as challenges to deliver the 5-year Operating Plan. Finally, the role is also expected to support VP Subsurface and ADM with initiatives to share/provide additional “know how” and skills across the Middle East region.
A challenging and busy role, this will suit an individual with deep experience across the key areas of petroleum engineering with good performance management and planning competence with track record of leadership performance to be able set and deliver both short and long-term plans, delegate and lead a team with a wide range of experience.
Key Accountabilities:
Essential experience and Skills:
The ideal candidate will have:
Why Join our team?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Data Analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir geomechanics, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Well and Area Performance Management, Wellbore geomechanics
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.