Base Management Team Lead

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!This exciting opportunity is responsible for managing the team to deliver implementation of the depletion plan and base production, with a focus on improving value from assets via interventions, new well delivery and other projects, delivering plans for safe and efficient rate adding programs, and delivery of an accurate technical forecast that incorporates all key regional activities.



Reporting to the Global Petroleum Engineering Discipline Manager, the Base Management Team (BMT) Leader is a key position within the bp Rumaila Support Team organisation and the Petroleum Engineering Discipline. Being the lead of a team of technical practitioners responsible for supporting delivery of the 0-8Q Base Management planned activities, capability development in support of BM excellence in Rumaila, and technology deployment trials/studies in support of the 5-year Operating Plan.

With a broad remit from people management, support delivery of the Rumaila BMT Annual Operating Plan, progress projects/studies/trials and other activities associated with the Rumaila Advanced Development Plan, and finally work with regional PE DLs to help define the work standards. This exciting role involves engaging with agile standard processes, prioritizing workload, and supporting the digitisation agenda to deliver maximum value in the near and longer term across the organisation.

This position is also a key integration role working closely with the ADM, BMM and ROO Subsurface and non-Subsurface departments to prioritize activities related to Well Work opportunity progression, establish leadings and lagging KPI's, supporting ESP and production/water injection challenges, and as well as challenges to deliver the 5-year Operating Plan. Finally, the role is also expected to support VP Subsurface and ADM with initiatives to share/provide additional “know how” and skills across the Middle East region.

A challenging and busy role, this will suit an individual with deep experience across the key areas of petroleum engineering with good performance management and planning competence with track record of leadership performance to be able set and deliver both short and long-term plans, delegate and lead a team with a wide range of experience.

Line management of all RST BMT PEs which include senior technical practitioners. Promote health and wellbeing of the team.

Technical coaching, mentoring and career development of the team. Responsible for people related workflows and management including development discussions and plans (through Focus and Grow), performance evaluations and promotions.

Develop capabilities in support of the vision for BMT excellence in Rumaila and nationalization. Responsible for enabling training forums and framework to upskill ROO PEs.

Works with RST SLs and squad members to define ToRs and work-plans, to define the products and the ‘definition being done’ as defined by the ToRs.

Drive integration between central enablers and support Well Work progression and activity planning for successful delivery of rig and non-rig intervention programs production/injection targets.

Work with BMM for alignment and ownership of key long wavelength strategic BM projects associated with technology deployment trials with due consideration to support delivery of proved reserves.

Drive continuous improvement ideas including digitisation of data and work with BMM to establish important metrics for BMT to enable leadership discussion on department performance.

Collaborate with ROO BMTLs to share standard processes and federal initiatives. This includes Well Work JID ToRs, ESP Selection Process Guidelines, New Well Completion Guidelines, Surveillance strategies and plans.

Risk management: Ensures self-verification plans are in place & completed for technical work and that final products are well integrated. Probes understanding of uncertainty and risk in the integrated products and drives closure of risks or identified gaps.

Exemplar across all three ‘Who We Are’ elements.

Great communication and integration skills. Ability to communicate complex subsurface topics to partners across multiple functions.

Experienced in Artificial Lift Management, Waterflood, Well Work opportunity generation & progression, and able to work on a high pace multicultural environment.

Considerable experience in Production and Injection Well Management, Well & System Performance, Short term Production / Injection Optimisation and Well Interventions.

Knowledge of Production management workflows, relevant practices and guides, meetings cadence, and integration points with other squads and enablers.

Ability to embrace the agile ways of working. Excellent prioritization skills.

Degree in Petroleum Engineering or related applied science or engineering

Uphold and demonstrate bp’s Safety Leadership Principles.

Experience in ESP selection and management.

Experience with water injection operations, monitoring and modelling.

Experience with planning and implementing well operations (e.g., drilling, completion, interventions)

Proactive work ethic – anticipates future situations and plans accordingly.

Proven coaching capability.

Good data analysis and presentation skills.

Ability to work within a group that has significant ethnic diversity.

Uphold and demonstrates shared commitment to the success of the team and the wider organization.

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Data Analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir geomechanics, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Well and Area Performance Management, Wellbore geomechanics



