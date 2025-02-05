Base Oil Execution Mgr​

This role is eligible for relocation within country

This is a new role within the Industrialisation team of Castrol Global Supply Chain. The purpose of the role is to accelerate the implementation of base oil related projects across Castrol supply chain network. The role is a strategic priority for Castrol as an enabler for improving competitiveness and resilience, across all lubricant’s applications, automotive, industrial and marine.

Key Accountabilities !

Act as the key interface between the Industrialisation team and local supply chain teams to improve execution in line with strategy.

Input into / help craft Base Oil priorities and investment based on local plant opportunities and constraints.

Perform base oil execution execution gap analysis & develop roadmaps (technical and operational) to close gaps and mobilise work-streams to enable/improve commercial leverage.

Work with local manufacturing & planning teams to understand existing constraints and limitations, and determine solutions to mitigate or remove these barriers.

Work with colleagues in Procurement, GSC, Technology and the plants to secure vital resources and investment to implement solutions. Follow through on solution implementation with the key teams.

Support/lead on the development of Base Oil ways of working/best practice to ensure local planning teams are improving value at any given time.

Work with colleagues to use existing or develop new digital tools/solutions to ensure local teams are equipped with relevant insights to make informed decisions on activation

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

University graduate with experience in lubricants or chemical industry, with the functional and leadership skills and capability needed to handle a large set of activities with multiple customers

Experience

Experience in Lubricants industry with a proven track record of delivery

Understanding of lubricant formulations and requirements, and awareness of Base Oil interchange guidelines/constraints

Understanding of base oil properties, applications and market trends.

Manufacturing experience, including familiarity with quality management systems

Data analysis experience, coupled with the ability to use analytics tools (eg. Excel, PowerBI) to identify insights, address problems & make decisions.

Experience developing relationships & handling stakeholders across different teams and org levels, and able to demonstrate a collaborative approach to working

Understanding of different lubricants applications, automotive, industrial and marine.

Skills & Proficiencies

Project & Relationship Management (Mastery)

Market Understanding (Skilful)

Performance Monitoring (Mastery)

Handling the OD&I Pipeline and Stage Gate Process (Skilful)

