Beacon Wind External Engagements Director

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Communications & External Affairs Group



bp believes the world wants and needs a better and more balanced energy system that delivers secure, affordable and lower carbon energy. We’re playing our part by investing in today’s energy system, which is mainly oil and gas and in the energy transition. As part of our transition to becoming an integrated energy company, bp aims to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help us achieve our goals. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role supporting bp’s to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

This is a role in the US Offshore Wind Project Development Support and Permitting supporting the Beacon Wind team. bp is focused on delivering bp’s aim of growing its net developed renewable generating capacity by 50 GW by 2030. Underpinning this growth is working with certain stakeholders and obtaining regulatory approvals for the project.

Following the recent change in ownership structure of the Beacon Wind project offshore of New England, bp is now the 100% owner and operator of the project. We are looking to hire an experienced external engagement director to oversee project-specific stakeholder engagement and outreach for permitting, regulatory affairs, compliance and other project development requirements. They will also have a significant compliance role, ensuring commitments are delivered on time and according to scope for the Beacon Wind Project. They will develop one common culture, shared processes and knowledge across the project supplying high caliber resources to the project. Additionally, this role will work in direct alignment and collaboration with the broader bp America external affairs organization, which leads policy advocacy, government affairs and other aspects of community engagement. The director also will coordinate with the project manager and other operating businesses in the region. This role reports to the Head of Project Development Support and Permitting.

The right candidate needs to have significant stakeholder engagement track record, a robust network in New England, be a confident partner to the business team and understand the risks for offshore wind development, construction, and operations. Additionally, the candidate should have strong communication, leadership and interpersonal skills as well as a track record of building long standing stakeholder relationships.

Establish business external engagement requirements and priorities and, in collaboration with bp’s External Affairs team, establish the project’s stakeholder engagement strategy, highlighting an approach to building relationships and credibility with them, sequence of activities, engagement plan, and key achievements.

Provide strategic direction including detailed schedule, resource plan and budget for all in-scope project focused external stakeholder engagement activities.

Lead engagement for the project with local regulators, strategic suppliers, fisheries and tribal nations and maintain ongoing awareness and coordination with the broader bp External Affairs team which leads engagement with governmental authorities, non-governmental organizations and local communities.

Maintain overview of key stakeholder commitments processes and challenges in the US market for the Project

Establish and manage the team development plan, resource planning and recruitment

Engage in professional development of staff in the team and perform annual HR activities.

Implement strategic objectives and processes from senior management.

Share lessons learned and specific global workstreams within the Project team and work closely with US and global counterparts to identify alignments.

Degree in Environmental, Business Administration, or Public Affairs related field, or comparable experience.

A minimum of 10 years previous experience in stakeholder engagement and commitment activities for major development projects.

Previous experience managing strong, multidisciplinary teams in a matrix environment and setting team strategy and deliverables.

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders.

Strong communication skills with ability to influence.

Total Base Pay Range $161,000.00 - $345,000.00 USD Annual

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Communication, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, External Engagement, External Stakeholder Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Presenting, Social Impact Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Stakeholder Relationship Management, Strategic, Writing skills



