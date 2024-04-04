Beacon Wind Project Director

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Project Management Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp's strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.

Following the recent change in ownership structure of the Beacon Wind lease offshore of New England, and in line with our strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the United States, bp is now full owner and operator of this lease.

We are looking to hire an experienced project director to lead the development and monetization of this exciting, multi-billion-dollar offshore wind asset. You will lead a dedicated project team and work with bp global offshore wind discipline leaders to develop a project that is competitive in the market and meets bp’s investment hurdles. You will engage, build and foster relationships with external stakeholders, including elected federal, state, and local officials.

In addition, you will work alongside other bp leaders in country and region to harness the best of bp for the region to capture the value of an integrated energy offering.

As Project Director, you will be responsible for:

Leading all development activities for the Beacon Wind project, including preparing for potential PPA auctions in 2025 and 2026, working towards securing FID, and managing through construction into commercial operations.

Establishing the project’s objectives and strategy, and developing and implementing a project execution plan, with detailed schedule, resource plan and budget.

Providing leadership and direction, ensuring the team works efficiently and effectively towards developing and delivering the project execution plan, and creating value opportunities.

Engaging, building, and fostering key relationships for the project with governmental authorities, regulators, strategic suppliers, non-governmental organizations, and local communities.

Ensuring cross-discipline coordination within the project and with bp global offshore wind discipline leaders to drive integrated technical integrity of the project in an efficient manner.

Experience and Qualifications:

10 + years’ experience in project development leadership in offshore wind or similar areas.

A comprehensive understanding of offshore wind development and infrastructure, both technically and commercially, in the Northeast of the United States.

Intimate knowledge of the political and regulatory landscape in relation to offshore wind in the Northeast of the United States.

Demonstrable people skills, ability to lead by example and to lead a team in an environment of many uncertainties.

Proven ability to influence in areas of limited control and without authority.

Experience in building and fostering relationships with external stakeholders, including elected government officials at federal, state and local level, suppliers, non-governmental organizations, and local communities.

Strong presentation skills.

This role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.

This position offers a base salary range of $193,000.00 - $414,000.00 USD.



Offshore Wind, Offshore Wind Energy, Portfolio Management, Project execution planning, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Relationship Management, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case



