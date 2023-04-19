Job summary

An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Benchmarking Analyst to join us in Sunbury.

In this role you will be responsible for supporting the development, implementation and operation of a comprehensive cost benchmarking system, including month to month trending and developments across the New Energy portfolio of projects. An element of this role will be to source external and 3rd party data and integrate into benchmarking data sets to allow comparison of the portfolio both internally and externally.

Key Accountabilities:

Prepare, maintain and ownership of projects benchmarking data set including change control to ensure BP cost data set is maintained with all relevant cost and / or schedule data to provide standard outputs to Project Management and other stakeholders.

Rigorously maintain Change Control visibility ensuring approved and pending Threats / Opportunities are also included as reference / insights.

Analyse data to understand variances from plan and impact of actual performance on total costs.

Support any cost related digital initiatives to provide standard, efficient and timely performance reporting.

Participate in project and functional meetings and workshops as requested.

Support verification of contractor and supplier invoices for payment via pre-approved payment certificates.

Essential Education:

Higher National Certificate/ Higher National Diploma (or equivalate / higher education).

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Demonstrable track record of delivery with previous experience covering the accountabilities relevant to the job description described herein, gained on medium to large scale size projects.

Proven track-record of managing cost for projects, including communication of cost information to senior management (e.g. development of cost summaries from underpinning detail).

Ability and proven skills to engage and work within a multifunctional discipline team to establish high levels of cooperation and credibility for the cost function when working with the project team.

Some experience of planning, demonstrating a sound understanding of the relationship between cost control and planning / scheduling as a key component of the performance management framework and project control.

Strong major capital projects experience with strong track record of delivery.

Experience in major projects cost engineering processes.

Advanced influencing and communication skills.

Experience working with large contractor organisations.

Ability to work under own initiative.

High level of self-motivation.

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications:

Experience with Hydrogen, CCUS or Biofuels projects preferable.

Membership of a recognised professional body.

Required Competencies:

Influencing and communication skills in English language.

Ability to work under own initiative.

Able to create a performance culture that is designed to deliver success.

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviours .

Ability to produce good quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity.

Competent with computers and IT including experience of using standard productivity software (e.g. MS Outlook, MS Word, MS Excel and MS Powerpoint).

Ability to work in and around cost tools (e.g. SAP) to pull relevant cost information.

Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits: