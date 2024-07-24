Benefit SME

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Supporting the management and administration of bp’s employee benefit programs globally, including retirement and insurance plans. Responsible for assisting employees with benefit inquiries, processing enrollments and changes, maintaining accurate records, and ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations.

Key Accountabilities:

Coach & Mentor a dedicated team of benefit specialists.

Manage & ensure efficiency in the administration process of employee benefits programs, including but not limited to health insurance, retirement plans, wellness initiatives, and other elective benefits.

Oversee the enrollment process for new employees and handle ongoing modifications for current staff.

Develop and maintain standard operating procedures for all aspects of benefits, with a focus on continuous improvement.

Proactively manage data in core benefits systems to ensure accuracy and integrity.

Ensure strict compliance with all relevant laws, regulations, and company policies related to benefits administration.

Assist in regular audits and assessments of benefits programs, plan documents, and related communications to identify and rectify any compliance issues.

Work closely with benefit vendors to resolve issues and ensure timely delivery of services, including providing improvements or change suggestions when necessary.

Offer support and advice to stakeholders and benefit specialists, aiding them in understanding their benefits and making informed choices.

Conduct research and analysis on proposal for new benefits programs or modifications to existing ones, ensuring alignment with company objectives.

Conduct training sessions for the benefits team to enhance their expertise in benefits administration and compliance.

Create and execute communication project plans for benefits, applicable at local, regional, and global levels working with stakeholder and leaders in the team

Essential Experience:

Over 4 years of experience in benefits administration or a related P&C function.

In-depth knowledge of employee benefits programs, including health insurance, retirement plans, and voluntary benefits.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage and educate diverse audiences.

Excellent problem-solving abilities and attention to detail.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications

Familiarity with HRIS or benefits administration software

Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion.

Proficient in English

Ability to manage diverse cultural settings.

As this is a global role, must have flexibility in working across different timezones other than home country

Desirable Criteria:

Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Benefit Programs, Benefits Administration, Communication, Customer service delivery excellence, Data Management, Employee Compensation and Benefits, Health Insurance, Human Resources (HR), Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Organizational knowledge, Stakeholder Management, Total Reward Management, User Experience Analysis



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.