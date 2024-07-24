Benefit Senior Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Supporting the management and administration of bp’s employee benefit programs globally, including retirement and insurance plans. Responsible for assisting employees with benefit inquiries, processing enrollments and changes, maintaining accurate records, and ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations.

Key Accountabilities:

Process employee enrolments, changes, and terminations in various benefit programs, including health insurance, retirement plans, and other voluntary benefits.

Provide guidance and assistance to employees in understanding their benefit options and making informed decisions.

Proactive data management in core bp benefit systems

Responding to Tier 2 employee queries and escalation as appropriate

Ensure employees understand enrolment deadlines, eligibility requirements, and any applicable waiting periods or restrictions.

Support regular audits and reviews of benefits programs, plan documents, and communications to identify and address compliance gaps.

Coordinate with benefit plan providers and vendors to resolve issues and ensure timely delivery of services.

Assist with implementation of new benefits programs or changes to existing programs.

Develop and deliver educational materials and presentations to help employees understand the value and importance of their benefits packages.

Organize workshops or webinars on topics such as financial planning, healthcare literacy, and retirement readiness to empower employees to make informed decisions.

Creating and delivering BAU benefits communications at a country level, regionally and globally, including updates to staff handbooks and policies.

Essential Experience:

Over 3 years of experience in benefits administration or a related P&C function.

In-depth knowledge of employee benefits programs, including health insurance, retirement plans, and voluntary benefits.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage and educate diverse audiences.

Excellent problem-solving abilities and attention to detail.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications

Familiarity with HRIS or benefits administration software

Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion.

Proficient in English

Ability to manage diverse cultural settings.

As this is a global role, must have flexibility in working across different timezones other than home country

Desirable Criteria:

Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Benefit Programs, Benefits Administration, Creativity and Innovation, Customer Service Design, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Employee Benefit Programs, Employee Benefits Communication, Health Insurance, Human Resources (HR), Information Security, Management Reporting, Managing strategic partnerships, Performance and planning, Stakeholder Management, Total Reward Management



Legal Disclaimer:

