Benefit Team lead

Responsible for the management and administration of bp’s employee benefit programs globally, including retirement and insurance plans, via a small team of benefit specialists. This includes assisting employees with benefit inquiries, processing enrollments and changes, maintaining accurate records, and ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations.

Lead a team of benefit specialists

Oversee the administration of all employee benefits programs, including health insurance, retirement plans, wellness initiatives, and other voluntary benefits.

Oversee enrolment process for new hires and manage ongoing changes for existing employees.

Own and drive standard operating procedures for all benefit elements, including continuous improvement activities

Ensure compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, and internal policies governing benefits administration.

Conduct regular audits and reviews of benefits programs, plan documents, and communications to identify and address compliance gaps.

Evaluate vendor performance regularly and make recommendations for improvements or changes as necessary.

Provide guidance and assistance to employees in understanding their benefit options and making informed decisions.

Implementation of new benefits programs or changes to existing programs

Provide training to benefits team members, helping them develop their knowledge and skills in benefits administration and compliance.

Develop and deploy country/regional/global BAU benefits communications project plans

Over 5 years of progressive experience in benefits administration, with at least 2 years in a leadership or senior specialist role.

Leadership skills to effectively manage a team of benefits specialists.

Strong analytical skills, with the ability to interpret data, analyze trends, and develop actionable insights and recommendations.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage and influence stakeholders.

Proficiency in HRIS, benefits administration software, and Microsoft Office applications.

Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion.

Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Expert knowledge of employee benefits regulations, compliance requirements, and industry best practices.

Proficient in English

Ability to manage diverse cultural settings.

As this is a global role, must have flexibility in working across different timezones other than home country

Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Benefits Administration, Communication, Customer service delivery excellence, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Employee Benefit Programs, Global Perspective, Health Insurance, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Organizational knowledge, Stakeholder Management, Total Reward Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.