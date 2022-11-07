Benefits Claims and Appeals Advisor

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
This role supports benefits claims & appeals manager to review and respond to participant claims and provides reward & benefits expertise across the Americas region, with a focus on the United States. Although there is time spent doing typical reward and benefits activities this role will be heavily involved in the appeals process.
The role ensures reward & benefits plans are inline with policy and local regulatory requirements while driving alignment to all internal and external policies and standards. It supports delivery and implementation of bp group and country reward and benefit programs.
Bachelor’s degree in finance, economics, human resources, or business. Equivalent work experience is also acceptable.
