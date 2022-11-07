Benefits Claims and Appeals Advisor

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

This role supports benefits claims & appeals manager to review and respond to participant claims and provides reward & benefits expertise across the Americas region, with a focus on the United States. Although there is time spent doing typical reward and benefits activities this role will be heavily involved in the appeals process.

The role ensures reward & benefits plans are inline with policy and local regulatory requirements while driving alignment to all internal and external policies and standards. It supports delivery and implementation of bp group and country reward and benefit programs.

Key accountabilities

Researches and provides written response to claims and appeals for eligibility to participate in the applicable ERISA benefit plans

Applies guidelines and tools to conduct independent research and analyze issues

Provides timely response to requests for plan documents, summary plan descriptions (SPDs) and other relevant plan information

Assists with gathering benefits-related information for third-party subpoenas

Accountable for providing accurate and timely reward and benefits specialist advice

Consistent application of reward & wellbeing processes and policy in line with bp group standards

Conducts assurance on compliance with policies and local regulatory requirements

Ensures reward & wellbeing communication materials are up to date and readily available to employees

Supports local, regional and global reward projects as required

Crucial Education

Bachelor’s degree in finance, economics, human resources, or business. Equivalent work experience is also acceptable.

Crucial Experience

Demonstrate an understanding of the importance of the formal ERISA claims and appeals procedure

Solid understanding of the regulatory and legal requirements for benefit programs in the United States

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability and self-motivation to work independently

Proficient in English

Desirable criteria

Formal paralegal training

Experience in legal research or ERISA law

Experience working with US health & retirement benefit plans

Experience working with diverse collaborators across multiple teams

Ability to multitask and prioritize activities to improve value

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more