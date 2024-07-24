Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Benefits SME - Spanish speaking

Supporting the management and administration of bp’s employee benefit programs globally, including retirement and insurance plans. Responsible for assisting employees with benefit inquiries, processing enrollments and changes, maintaining accurate records, and ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations.

In this role You will:

Coach & Mentor a dedicated team of benefit specialists.

Manage & ensure efficiency in the administration process of employee benefits programs, including but not limited to health insurance, retirement plans, wellness initiatives, and other elective benefits.

Oversee the enrollment process for new employees and handle ongoing modifications for current staff.

Develop and maintain standard operating procedures for all aspects of benefits, with a focus on continuous improvement.

Proactively manage data in core benefits systems to ensure accuracy and integrity.

Ensure strict compliance with all relevant laws, regulations, and company policies related to benefits administration.

Assist in regular audits and assessments of benefits programs, plan documents, and related communications to identify and rectify any compliance issues.

Work closely with benefit vendors to resolve issues and ensure timely delivery of services, including providing improvements or change suggestions when necessary.

Offer support and advice to stakeholders and benefit specialists, aiding them in understanding their benefits and making informed choices.

Conduct research and analysis on proposal for new benefits programs or modifications to existing ones, ensuring alignment with company objectives.

Conduct training sessions for the benefits team to enhance their expertise in benefits administration and compliance.

Create and execute communication project plans for benefits, applicable at local, regional, and global levels working with stakeholder and leaders in the team

What You will need to be successful:

Over 3 years of experience in benefits administration or a related P&C function.

In-depth knowledge of employee benefits programs, including health insurance, retirement plans, and voluntary benefits.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage and educate diverse audiences.

Excellent problem-solving abilities and attention to detail.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications

Familiarity with HRIS or benefits administration software

Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion.

Proficient in English and Spanish

Ability to manage diverse cultural settings.

As this is a global role, must have flexibility in working across different timezones other than home country

Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



