Bid Advisor - Communications and External Affairs

The Bid Advisor will sit in bp’s Issues, stakeholder management and advocacy team providing specialist advice and best practice to regional business development teams to drive business excellence across bp’s bid participation.
Job Family Group:Communications & External Affairs Group
Job Summary:
Job Description:
This position plays a critical role in supporting regional Communications and External Affairs (C&EA) and wider teams in the bid process, helping bp to win new opportunities.
The bid advisory team serves as the ‘first point of contact’ for best practice and learning relating to C&EA inputs to bid development and submission, based on analysis of previous successful and unsuccessful bids (bp and competitors).
The role holder will need to stay attuned to developments, opportunities and business needs across the corporate and government bid space. Additionally, they will support bid integration/regional teams to articulate winning strategies, create effective materials that position bp as the preferred bidder and build targeted advocacy action campaigns.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Advocacy, Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Business Acumen, Campaigning, Channel Management, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Social Impact Management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 1 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.