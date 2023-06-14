Bid Advisor - Communications and External Affairs

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

The Bid Advisor will sit in bp’s Issues, stakeholder management and advocacy team providing specialist advice and best practice to regional business development teams to drive business excellence across bp’s bid participation.

This position plays a critical role in supporting regional Communications and External Affairs (C&EA) and wider teams in the bid process, helping bp to win new opportunities.

The bid advisory team serves as the ‘first point of contact’ for best practice and learning relating to C&EA inputs to bid development and submission, based on analysis of previous successful and unsuccessful bids (bp and competitors).

The role holder will need to stay attuned to developments, opportunities and business needs across the corporate and government bid space. Additionally, they will support bid integration/regional teams to articulate winning strategies, create effective materials that position bp as the preferred bidder and build targeted advocacy action campaigns.

Partner closely with growth engine regulatory affairs, relevant regional C&EA teams and business Centres of Excellence (CoE's) to share C&EA best practice throughout the bid cycle, participating from the kick-off of major bids to help shape, develop and implement communications and advocacy strategies and action plans.

Collaborate with specialist third parties who can support the C&EA elements of the bid and bridge the interface to other specialists in bp as needed.

Develop stakeholder mapping and analysis toolkits to ensure that relevant insights are used to tailor the bid strategy.

Participate in a ‘best practice’ centre of expertise and coaching – including a knowledge repository - to inform the development of bid submissions.

Develop and continuously improve C&EA input to bp’s ‘bid playbook’ to codify takeaways that can be applied to future campaigns.

Ensure excellence against timelines based on a knowledge of the bid process and lead times for C&EA input, driving competitive edge, analysing performance, and seeking feedback to ensure a cycle of continuous improvement.

Provide input and support for other activities within the remit of the partner management – for example advising businesses on matters relating to collaborator management, issues management and policy advocacy.

Detailed understanding and involvement/experience of input to bid and major project lifecycles with a real sense of ‘what good looks like'.

Experience engaging with government and regulators is a real advantage.

Candidate must have highly effective communication, interpersonal and leadership skills, with the credibility and gravitas to engage and influence senior partners.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities, able to make key decisions and judgements, adapt to constantly evolving circumstances and work in a steady and diplomatic way under pressure.

Understanding of the commercial/environmental/regulatory challenges for the energy industry in general.

Relevant knowledge and ability to influence and drive decision making at all levels

Confident communicator to a range of audiences.

Standout colleague with the ability and passion to collaborate across all levels of the organisation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



