Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Nordics, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark.



bp has been operating in Denmark since 1920. Today, our work is focused on our downstream products through the Danish entities Nordic Lubricants A/S and BP Aviation. The offshore wind team in Denmark will be part of our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise.



We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Offshore Wind business.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Bid Coordinator, Offshore Wind

(Office based role in Copenhagen)

In this role You will:

Support the bid manager in all offshore wind bid-related activity including planning, resourcing, progress reporting and bid risk identification

Maintain bid development schedule to supervise and ensure timely completion of interrelated tasks across multiple fields

Review and analyze detailed tender requirements and effective communication of these to the right parts of the wider team at the right time

Participate in the creation of a tactical bidding plan and supervise delivery

Coordinate bid input from multiple content providers, internally and externally

Facilitate productive coordination between bid management team, subject matter experts, and bid writers

Establish and exemplify bid team ways of working

What You will need to be successful: