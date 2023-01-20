Site traffic information and cookies

Bid Coordinator (m/w/d), Offshore Wind

  • Location Germany - North - Hamburg
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141124BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

To join our team in Hamburg

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

  • Supporting the bid manager in all bid-related activity including planning, resourcing, progress reporting and bid risk identification
  • Maintenance of bid development schedule to monitor and ensure timely completion of interrelated tasks across multiple disciplines
  • Review and analysis of detailed tender requirements and effective communication of these to the right parts of the wider team at the right time
  • Participate in the creation of a tactical bidding plan and monitor delivery
  • Coordinate bid input from multiple content providers, internally and externally
  • Facilitate productive coordination between bid management team, subject matter experts, and bid writers
  • Establish and exemplify bid team ways of working
Our requirements:
  • Degree in engineering, business administration, law, or other relevant professional discipline
  • A minimum of 3 years previous experience in an engineering, commercial or project management role in the power, renewable energy, or related sectors
  • Fluent in English and German
  • Experience of renewable energy business development and/or bidding for public tenders an advantage
  • Strong communication skills, eagerness to learn and the drive to succeed
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

