Bid Coordinator (m/w/d), Offshore Wind

Job summary

To join our team in Hamburg



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

Supporting the bid manager in all bid-related activity including planning, resourcing, progress reporting and bid risk identification

Maintenance of bid development schedule to monitor and ensure timely completion of interrelated tasks across multiple disciplines

Review and analysis of detailed tender requirements and effective communication of these to the right parts of the wider team at the right time

Participate in the creation of a tactical bidding plan and monitor delivery

Coordinate bid input from multiple content providers, internally and externally

Facilitate productive coordination between bid management team, subject matter experts, and bid writers

Establish and exemplify bid team ways of working

Degree in engineering, business administration, law, or other relevant professional discipline

A minimum of 3 years previous experience in an engineering, commercial or project management role in the power, renewable energy, or related sectors

Fluent in English and German

Experience of renewable energy business development and/or bidding for public tenders an advantage

Strong communication skills, eagerness to learn and the drive to succeed