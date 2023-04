Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Nordics, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark.



bp has been operating in Denmark since 1920. Today, our work is focused on our downstream products through the Danish entities Nordic Lubricants A/S and BP Aviation. The offshore wind team in Denmark will be part of our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise.



We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Offshore Wind business. The Bid Director will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new seabed development opportunities. They will work with the in-country offshore wind team, across business development, regulatory, advocacy, environmental permitting, procurement, and supply chain disciplines.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Bid Director, offshore wind



Office based role in Copenhagen, location of project work could be flexible across Europe.

In this role You will:

Develop and implement tender strategy for the offshore wind market in Denmark

Oversee and manage ongoing market analysis

Lead and develop origination team including bid manager, bid coordinator, bid writer, and Grid advisor

Plan, secure and handle bid resources through to successful site award

Manage 3rd party support required for bidding and origination activity

Develop and implement opportunity-specific tactical plans

Manage cold-eye / red team reviews during bid development process

Support internal governance process requirements to enable bid submission

Establish cross-functional working relationships to ensure quality input for bidding is made available.

Supervise the production and development of high-quality bid material within required programme.

Review and analyse tender requirements and communicate these effectively across the wider team.

Identify, handle and report on emerging risks, opportunities, and win probabilities.

What You will need to be successful: