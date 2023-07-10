Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Nordics, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark.bp has been operating in Denmark since 1920. Today, our work is focused on our downstream products through the Danish entities Nordic Lubricants A/S and BP Aviation. The offshore wind team in Denmark will be part of our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise.We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Offshore Wind business. The Bid Director will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new seabed development opportunities. They will work with the in-country offshore wind team, across business development, regulatory, advocacy, environmental permitting, procurement, and supply chain disciplines.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Nordics, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark.bp has been operating in Denmark since 1920. Today, our work is focused on our downstream products through the Danish entities Nordic Lubricants A/S and BP Aviation. The offshore wind team in Denmark will be part of our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise.We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Offshore Wind business. The Bid Director will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new seabed development opportunities. They will work with the in-country offshore wind team, across business development, regulatory, advocacy, environmental permitting, procurement, and supply chain disciplines.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?Bid Director, offshore windOffice based role in Copenhagen, location of project work could be flexible across Europe.In this role You will: Develop and implement tender strategy for the offshore wind market in Denmark Oversee and manage ongoing market analysis Lead and develop origination team including bid manager, bid coordinator, bid writer, and Grid advisor Plan, secure and handle bid resources through to successful site award Manage 3rd party support required for bidding and origination activity Develop and implement opportunity-specific tactical plans Manage cold-eye / red team reviews during bid development process Support internal governance process requirements to enable bid submission Establish cross-functional working relationships to ensure quality input for bidding is made available.Supervise the production and development of high-quality bid material within required programme.Review and analyse tender requirements and communicate these effectively across the wider team. Identify, handle and report on emerging risks, opportunities, and win probabilities.What You will need to be successful:A minimum of 10 years previous experience in commercial leadership position from power or related sectors, including business development and origination exposure. Previous experience developing winning tenders, bids and / or auction participation. Confidence engaging external and internal partners and advising business leaders. Strong interpersonal skills with ability to influence. Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects preferable. Fluent in English and Danish.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.