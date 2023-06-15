This role is not eligible for relocation

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. The Bid Director will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new seabed development opportunities. They will work with the in-country offshore wind team, across business development, regulatory, advocacy, environmental permitting, procurement, and supply chain disciplines.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Bid Director, offshore wind

We are seeking for professionals from Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands as well.

In this role You will:

The development and implementation of a tender strategy for the offshore wind market in Netherlands

Oversight and management of ongoing market analysis

Leadership and development of origination team including bid manager, bid co-ordinator, bid writer, and grid advisor

Planning, securing and running bid resources through to successful site award

Management of 3rd party support required for bidding and origination activity

Development and implementation of opportunity-specific tactical plans

Management of cold-eye / red team reviews during bid development process Support to internal governance process requirements to enable bid submission Establish cross-functional working relationships to ensure quality input for bidding is made available.

Be responsible for the production and development of high-quality bid material within required programme.

Review and analyse tender requirements and communicate these effectively across the wider team.

Identify, handle and report on emerging risks, opportunities and win probabilities.

What You will need to be successful:

A minimum of 10 years previous experience in commercial leadership position from power or related sectors, including business development and origination exposure

Previous experience developing winning tenders, bids and / or auction participation

Confidence engaging external and internal partners and advising business leaders

Strong interpersonal skills with ability to influence.

Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects preferable.

Proficient in English and Dutch



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



