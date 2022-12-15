Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands.



bp's bids for the two wind permits underpin extensive and transformational plans for a series of further integrated clean energy investments in the Netherlands and will support the decarbonization goals of the Rotterdam region and the country more widely.



We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Offshore Wind business. The Bid Director will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new seabed development opportunities. They will work with the in-country offshore wind team, across business development, regulatory, advocacy, environmental permitting, procurement, and supply chain disciplines.



This role has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam office location adjacent to the Rotterdam refinery, but we welcome applications from all interested candidates as we look to establish our local Netherlands offshore wind team.



Bid Director, offshore wind

In this role You will:

The development and implementation of a tender strategy for the offshore wind market in the Netherlands.

Oversight and management of ongoing market analysis

Leadership and development of origination team including bid manager, bid coordinator, bid writer, and Grid advisor

Planning, securing, and managing bid resources through to successful site award

Management of 3rd party support required for bidding and origination activity

Development and implementation of opportunity-specific tactical plans

Management of cold-eye / red team reviews during bid development process

Support to internal governance process requirements to enable bid submission

Establish cross-functional working relationships to ensure quality input for bidding is made available.

Oversee the production and development of high-quality bid material within required programme.

Review and analyze tender requirements and communicate these effectively across the wider team.

Identify, manage, and report on emerging risks, opportunities and win probabilities.

What You will need to be successful:

A minimum of 10 years previous experience in commercial leadership position from power or related sectors, including business development and origination exposure.

Previous experience developing winning tenders, bids and / or auction participation.

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders.

Strong communication skills with ability to influence.

Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects preferable.

Fluent in English and Dutch.

