Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bps strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Nordics, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark.bp has been operating in Denmark since 1920. Today, our work is focused on our downstream products through the Danish entities Nordic Lubricants A/S and BP Aviation. The offshore wind team in Denmark will be part of our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise.We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Offshore Wind business. The Bid Manager will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new offshore wind development opportunities. They will work with in-country offshore wind team, across business development, regulatory, advocacy, environmental / permitting and procurement / supply chain disciplines.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Bid Manager, offshore wind

Office based role in Copenhagen, location of project work could be flexible across Europe.

In this role You will:

Project management of all bid-related activity, identifying and handling resourcing requirements.

Development and maintenance of bid schedule ensuring all required resources are aligned to this and that inter-dependencies are mapped and planned for.

Support the development of tactical bidding plan and ensure this is communicated to all those working on each bid.

Management and integration of external support providers into bid workflows. Review and analysis of detailed tender requirements and effective communication of these to the right parts of the wider team at the right time.

Co-ordination and management of subject matter expert input.

Establishment and exemplification of bid team ways of working.

Reporting on bid preparation progress and emerging risks to quality and win probability.

What You will need to be successful:

A minimum of 5 years previous experience in commercial leadership position from power or related sectors, including business development and origination exposure.

Previous experience developing winning tenders, bids and / or auction participation.

Confidence engaging external and internal partners and advising business leaders.

Strong interpersonal skills with ability to influence.

Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects preferable.

Fluent in English and Danish.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

