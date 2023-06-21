Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bps strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Nordics, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark. bp has been operating in Denmark since 1920. Today, our work is focused on our downstream products through the Danish entities Nordic Lubricants A/S and BP Aviation. The offshore wind team in Denmark will be part of our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise. We are looking for high calibre individuals to join our expanding Offshore Wind business. The Bid Manager will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new offshore wind development opportunities. They will work with in-country offshore wind team, across business development, regulatory, advocacy, environmental / permitting and procurement / supply chain disciplines.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Are you ready to take your career to new heights?

Bid Manager, offshore wind

We are exploring the possibilities of opening a new office more centrally in the Netherlands.

This role is in support of bp's Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp's new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

In this role you will:

Support the development of tactical bidding plan and ensure this is communicated to all those working on each bid.

Management and integration of external support providers into bid workflows.

Review and analysis of detailed tender requirements and effective communication of these to the right parts of the wider team at the right time.

Co-ordination and management of subject matter expert input.

Establishment and exemplification of bid team ways of working.

Reporting on bid preparation progress and emerging risks to quality and win probability.

What you will need to be successful:

A minimum of 5 years previous experience in commercial leadership position from power or related sectors, including business development and origination exposure.

Previous experience developing winning tenders, bids and / or auction participation.

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders.

Strong communication skills with ability to influence.

Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects preferable.

Fluent in English and Dutch

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

