Bid Manager – centralized (m/f/d), Offshore Wind

Job summary

To join our team in Hamburg



Who we are:



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Develop centralized bid framework and tactical bidding plans

Project management of all bid-related activity, identifying and managing resourcing requirements for centralized tenders (“voruntersuchte Flächen”)

Manage cross-functional teams to ensure quality input for bidding

Work closely with Government Affairs and Business Development teams to establish understanding of centralized tender focus and align with business development activity

Development and maintenance of bid schedule ensuring all required resources are aligned to this and that inter-dependencies are mapped and planned for

Management and integration of external support providers into bid workflows

Review and analysis of detailed tender requirements and effective communication of these to the right parts of the wider team at the right time

Co-ordination and management of subject matter expert input

Establishment and exemplification of bid team ways of working for centralized tenders

Reporting on bid preparation progress and emerging risks to quality and win probability

Working closely with and direct bid coordinator

Degree in business administration, industrial engineering or other relevant professional discipline

A minimum of 7 years previous experience in business development, technical or commercial leadership within offshore wind

Fluent in English and German

Proven track record of submitting and winning government tenders in the power sector, ideally wind related

Experience in managing commercial matters along key stage gates of offshore wind projects, including concept selection and sanctioning

Understanding of project stage gates, from concept to operations

Strong communication skills with ability to influence and ability to build networks effectively

Teamplayer