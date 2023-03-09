Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Bid Manager &#x2013; de-centralized (m/f/d), Offshore Wind

Bid Manager &#x2013; de-centralized (m/f/d), Offshore Wind

Bid Manager – de-centralized (m/f/d), Offshore Wind

  • Location Germany - North - Hamburg
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146198BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

To join our Team in Hamburg

Who we are:

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

  • Develop de-centralized bid framework and tactical bidding plans
  • Project management of all bid-related activity, identifying and managing resourcing requirements for de-centralized tenders (“nicht voruntersuchte Flächen”)
  • Manage cross-functional teams to ensure quality input for bidding
  • Development and maintenance of bid schedule ensuring all required resources are aligned to this and that inter-dependencies are mapped and planned for
  • Management and integration of external support providers into bid workflows
  • Review and analysis of detailed tender requirements and effective communication of these to the right parts of the wider team at the right time
  • Co-ordination and management of subject matter expert input
  • Establishment and exemplification of bid team ways of working for de-centralized tenders
  • Reporting on bid preparation progress and emerging risks to quality and win probability
  • Working closely with and direct bid coordinator
Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:
  • Degree in business administration, industrial engineering or other relevant professional discipline
  • A minimum of 7 years previous experience in business development, technical or commercial leadership within offshore wind
  • Fluent in English and German
  • Proven track record of submitting and winning government tenders in the power sector, ideally wind related
  • Experience in managing commercial matters along key stage gates of offshore wind projects, including concept selection and sanctioning
  • Understanding of project stage gates, from concept to operations
  • Strong communication skills with ability to influence and ability to build networks effectively
  • Teamplayer
What we offer:
  • Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance
  • Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more
  • Job sharing and part-time work
  • Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programs and buddy support
  • Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

Apply Search all jobs at bp