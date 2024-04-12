Bid Solutions Advisor - Offshore Wind

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

The Offshore Wind (OFW) Bid Solutions Advisor will support the implementation of central bp bid strategy frameworks, bid process and bid governance into the offshore wind business at the portfolio level.

This role will support bid projects to craft their program and planning decisions to ensure delivery is targeted to the success criteria of auctions and bp’s governance frameworks. This role is based in the OFW Market Intelligence and Bid Solutions team, part of OFW Business Excellence. The individual will collaborate across Business Excellence, OFW regional teams, plus enablers such as Engineering, Finance, Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures (SS&V) for business enhancement and decision-making purposes.

Key Accountabilities:

Drive the development and adoption of the Bid Maturation Framework

Facilitate workshops with senior staff to ensure scopes and delivery is effectively targeted to the success criteria of auctions.

Develop and implement guidance to support projects in order to mature their Bid Strategy.

Provide executive decision support during bid stage gates by preparing materials and briefing notes for bp senior management.

Review and bring constructive challenge to executive decision materials ensuring alignment with bp offshore wind strategy and objectives.

Develop effective decision-support material to support bid stage projects.

Support the implementation of Stage Gate Process, Bid Prioritsiation and Resource framework.

Support the interface with the transition office.

Establish outstanding standards and templates to improve bid governance.

Coordinate the exchange of lessons learnt across the OFW bid portfolio.

Collaborate with other OFW teams, global and regional, to encourage knowledge sharing and continuous improvement.

To be successful in this role, you will need:

To be a self-starter with strong communication skills.

Experience in energy sector or energy consulting.

Change management skills or process management experience desirable.

Excellent communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders at all levels

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively.

Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

To work as part of an integrated project team usually across multiple projects concurrently.

Collaborative approach with the ability to build rapport with team partners and internal customers.

Ideally a degree in a commercial or business field however not crucial with comparable experience.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

